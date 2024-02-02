Leanne Marie Dobbs to Present THE WINDMILLS OF MY MIND... FOR DUSTY SPRINGFIELD at The Green Room 42

The performance will take place on February 17th.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Leanne Marie Dobbs to Present THE WINDMILLS OF MY MIND... FOR DUSTY SPRINGFIELD at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present Lianne Marie Dobbs in the premiere of “The Windmills of My Mind… For Dusty Springfield” - a spectacular night of sensitive exploration into one of the most soulful voices of the 20th century; Dusty Springfield. A four-piece band, led by renowned music director Ron Abel, will rock original arrangements of songs by Bacharach & David, Carole King, Melissa Manchester, Michel Legrand, Peter Allen and more.  Dobbs keeps it “saucy and sunny” (Variety) with playful ‘brain hacks' used by the neuro-spicy creative mind of both Dusty and herself. 

Join NY stage & TV actor and cabaret favorite, Lianne Marie Dobbs, as she candidly shares all that she's [still] learning about ADHD, fidget toys, breathwork, and emotional support animals - and shares how Dusty succeeded in an era that predated any discussion of ‘brain hacks'!  

The eclectic and powerful music of Dusty Springfield is arranged and played by music director Ron Abel at the piano along with Sean Harkness (guitar), Tom Hubbard (bass) and Rex Benincasa (drums). 

Lianne Marie Dobbs in “The Windmills of My Mind… For Dusty Springfield” plays at The Green Room 42 for one night only on Saturday, February 17th at 9:30pm. Tickets are available starting at $19 with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com 

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Lianne Marie Dobbs was named one of the Best Vocalists of the Decade (BroadwayWorld, 2020) and has filled The Green Room 42, 54Below, Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael, Feinstein's at the Nikko, Blue Strawberry in St. Louis, and will be touring to Chicago and Minneapolis in the spring with music director Ron Abel. Her show “Why CAN'T a Woman…?” was named one of the best cabaret shows of the year by BroadwayWorld, and “an honest to goodness emerging work of art” (BroadwayWorld).  She has appeared in leading roles Off-Broadway, in National Tours, and at renowned theaters such as Denver Center, Repertory of St. Louis, Ogunquit Playhouse, Goodspeed and many more. You might recognize her from roles on The Gilded Age, Law & Order, The Equalizer, and F.B.I.

Ron Abel is Lianne's music director and arranger, whose accolades include: LA Critics Circle Award Winner and L.A. Weekly Award Winner for his original compositions and unique arrangements of Broadway hits for orchestras and singers. He has been the music director for acclaimed vocalists such as Lucie Arnaz, Peter Allen, Joely Fisher, Valarie Pettiford, Julia Migenes, Helen Reddy and John Lloyd Young.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events.  The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42 on Instagram.




Lianne Marie Dobbs presents 'The Windmills of My Mind ... For Dusty Springfield' at The Green Room 42.

