Leanne Borghesi Premieres New Series BORGHESI'S BACK! at Don't Tell Mama on June 19th

Cabaret powerhouse and talent hurricane Leanne Borghesi will return to New York City after being exiled to her San Francisco home during the pandemic but she isn't returning empty-handed. The nightclub star of both coasts will bring a brand new show to legendary (and, now, pandemic-surviving) Midtown West club Don't Tell Mama, and this isn't a one-off ... it's a series. BORGHESI'S BACK! will premiere June 19th at 8 pm and will play The Original Room regularly, with award-nominated Borghesi acting as host for an evening of story and comedic cabaret.

True to form, Leanne is being a little mysterious about the nature of the show, except to say that her mission statement is equal parts entertainment and community-building.

"As I create this series of shows, I am committed to being in service, to bringing accessible, theatrical, fun and quality entertainment to New Yorkers. I am very excited and looking forward to the collaborations and journey."

Borghesi's Back! will blend comedy, cabaret, and Leanne's unique brand of storytelling, and will feature surprise guest artists. Fans of Ms. Borghesi's previous New York shows, Mood Swings and Showbroads... A Night Club Duel have packed Birdland, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, and The Triad as Borghesi and sometime co-hort Marta Sanders have filled the New York nightlife with feather boas, sequins, and false eyelashes. Borghesi's duo show with Sanders debuted to sold-out crowds in Birdland's Main Room, leaving many cabaret afficionados sorry they missed it and hoping there would be an encore; until that time comes, Ms. Borghesi will bring her theatricality, humor, and trademark vocals to Don't Tell Mama just in time to celebrate all things life, LGBTQIA+ Pride, and post-pandemic related. Joining Borghesi as musical director for the series is Brandon Adams.

Tickets: $20 + 2 Drink Min (CASH ONLY)

When: Saturday June 19th, 2021, 8pm. Doors at 7:15pm

Location: Don't Tell Mama Piano Bar/Cabaret Club, 343 W. 46th Street, NYC, NY 10036 Reservations can be made at the DTM Website HERE

• "Leanne Borghesi...brought down the house"- Broadway World.

• "A delightful Leanne Borghesi...knows no bounds" -Dennis Harvey, Variety

• "Leanne Borghesi is a hoot."-The Village Voice

• "Big Boned Comedian" Time Out

• "SHOWBROADS delivered a one-two knockout punch!" David Sabella- Cabaret Hot Spot

• "There's a new duo in town and they're on their way to paradise. Everyone needs to get a ticket, get on board, buckle in, and get ready for the ride of their lives". Broadway World

• "It's an explosion of talent, natural comedic skill, clever patter and super-duper voices that soar!" - Theater Pizzazz •

"A Borghesi show is always exciting & fully realized...extreme talent coupled with seemingly exhaustive intuitiveness." Cabaret Scenes

• "A human dynamo!"-Talkin' Broadway

Leanne Borghesi is a vibrant entertainer, vocalist, and theater artist specializing in performance with Big Bands, Jazz Ensemble and comedic "theatrical cabarets." Leanne Borghesi has been entertaining audiences coast to coast for over two decades. The 2019 debut of "SHOWBROADS" with New York's legendary- Marta Sanders garnered sold out audiences at Birdland Jazz Club, (MD: Dana P. Rowe). The debut of her "over-the-top" hit, one-woman show- "MOOD SWINGS" played to sold-put houses and established her as a New York nightclub star.



Leanne Borghesi has performed in concert venues including Carnegie Hall, The Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center, and the Herbst Theater in San Francisco. She has been a featured guest soloist at the 30th Annual New York Cabaret Convention, Mabel Mercer Foundation in 2018 & 2019. Borghesi attended The International Cabaret Convention, Yale University, and The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center where she has been mentored by iconic artists (Lillias White, Amanda McBroom, Andre DeShields, Tovah Feldshuh and Marilyn Maye) and performed her one-woman show, BAZAZZ (Michael Bush, Dir) and Accentuate the Positive, A Johnny Mercer Tribute. She has played nightclubs/theaters Internationally including Feinstein's 54 Below, Feinstein's at the Nikko, The Triad, The Laurie Beechman, Metropolitan Room, Green Room 42, Herbst Theater, Marines Memorial, Palace of Fine Arts, Don't Tell Mama's and The Duplex.