Lea DeLaria to Perform I CAN SEE YOUR HOUSE FROM HERE: A VERY LEA EASTER at Joe's Pub Next Month

Lea DeLaria will bring her cabaret show "I Can See Your House from Here - A Very Lea Easter" to Joe's Pub on March 31st at 6pm and 8:30pm.

Lea DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her three-time, SAG Award-winning, stand-out role as ‘Carrie ‘Big Boo' Black' in the Netflix hit series “Orange is the New Black.” However, DeLaria's multi-faceted career as a comedian, actress, and jazz musician, has in fact, spanned decades.

Lea holds the distinction of being the first openly gay comic on television in America which led to countless Television and Film roles portraying Police Lieutenants, PE Teachers and the Lesbian who inappropriately hits on straight women.

Selected TV credits: "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens," "East New York," “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” "Reprisal," "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts," “The Code,” “Shameless,” “Broad City,” “Baroness Von Sketch,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” “Awkward,” “Clarence,” “Californication,” “The Oblongs,” “One Life to Live,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Will and Grace,” “Friends” & “Matlock.” Selected Film credits: Glitter & Doom, Cars 3, Potato Dreams of America, Support The Girls, First Wives Club, Dear Dumb Diary, Edge of Seventeen.

She's received Obie & Theater World Awards, and a Drama Desk nomination for her portrayal as ‘Hildy' in the Public Theatre's revival of On The Town, and has played both Eddie & Dr. Scott in the gender-bending Broadway musical The Rocky Horror Show. Lea was most recently seen on Broadway in the hit play, POTUS, as 'Bernadette.'

Lea was the featured vocalist at the 50th Anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, and has performed in some of the most prestigious houses in the world including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Chicago Symphony, Hollywood Bowl, The Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

Lea has five records on the Warner Jazz and Classics label and her book "Lea's Book of Rules for the World" is in its third printing at Bantam Doubleday and Dell.

Her sixth record, House Of David delaria+bowie=jazz, was released in the Summer of 2015 to critical acclaim.

The show will be presented at JOE'S PUB at The Public Theater. The venue is located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC.

ABOUT JOE'S PUB AT THE PUBLIC

