Le Poisson Rouge Cancels This Weekend's Events

Le Poisson Rouge has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

To Our Patrons and Our Community,



A lot has changed in the three days since we last wrote to you. We are doing our best to keep music lovers and our community safe while also allowing our staff the opportunity to put food on the table for their families. It is a balancing act we wish we didn't have to be a part of.



In light of Governor Cuomo's ban on large public gatherings, we have decided to cancel this weekend's events. We will update you shortly on the month's remaining events. Tonight's show will go on as planned, but will be capped at 500 people.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has hit independent businesses hard. Our bartenders and waitstaff, our porters and bussers, our marketers and bookers...we all depend on live music to survive. If you purchased a ticket to a show that ends up being postponed, please consider hanging onto your ticket to attend the rescheduled event. Your support means everything to us and holding onto those tickets during this time of uncertainty means that much more.



We will reach out to you again soon with more information regarding the coming weeks. Until then, stay safe, keep your spirits high and if you're going to be home for a bit, play your music loud.



Sincerely,



Team LPR





