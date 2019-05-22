Lawrence Dandridge Brings MAMA'S BOY To Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Lawrence Dandridge with Mama's Boy! A Cabaret for Moms on June 6th at 9:30pm. Dandridge (Sister Act 2nd National Tour, Magic Tree House 1st National Tour, Award-winning playwright) is thrilled to make his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with this one night only musical event featuring songs from Broadway favorites including Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening, Footloose and more.

Mama's Boy takes us on a journey through Dandridge's experiences with his own mother, relayed through monologues, short stories, and song, all wrapped up in a heartwarming tribute to all mothers alike. If you want to treat your mother to a night she'll never forget, you don't want to miss this.

Lawrence Dandridge in Mama's Boy plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 6 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





