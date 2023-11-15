Lauren Molina, Samantha Massell & More to Perform in OY VEY! A NIGHT OF JEWISH EXCELLENCE FOR HANUKKAH at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Oy Vey! A Night of Jewish Excellence for Hanukkah on Thursday, December 7th, 2023. Jewish people have been an integral part of Broadway’s tapestry for as long as Broadway has existed. Some of our most celebrated works focus on or feature Jewish stories and experiences. Often however, Jewish performers are not given the chance to be the ones to tell those stories. But that’s not the case tonight! Get ready to hear all your favorite songs from beloved shows like Funny Girl, Falsettos, The Last Five Years, with some special Hanukkah surprises! Even better, all will be sung by Broadway’s best, brightest, and – you guessed it – Jewish-est!

With antisemitism in North America at its highest peak in decades, we’re honored and excited to have a night dedicated to giving Jewish artists the stage. Come celebrate the first night of Hanukkah as well as our beautiful, resilient, and multifaceted community.

A portion of the proceeds from this evening will benefit LAB/SHUL: an artist-driven, everybody-friendly, God-optional experimental community for sacred Jewish gatherings based in NYC and reaching the world. www.labshul.org

The show will include performances by Rebecca Codas (CBC’s “Over the Rainbow”), along with Broadway alumni Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, The Skivvies), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon Broadway & national tour), as well as Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman national tour), Lily Lester, Brooke Sterling, Carolyn Berliner, Ben Freeman, Marques Hollie, and Dani Weiner.

Music direction by Simone Allen, with Madeline Myers (for Samantha Massell only).

“Oy Vey! A Night of Jewish Excellence for Hanukkah” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35 - $45 ($40 - $51 with fees) with premiums at $75 ($84 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of the performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

