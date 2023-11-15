Lauren Molina, Samantha Massell & More to Perform in OY VEY! A NIGHT OF JEWISH EXCELLENCE FOR HANUKKAH at 54 Below

Get ready to hear all your favorite songs from beloved shows like Funny Girl, Falsettos, The Last Five Years, with some special Hanukkah surprises!

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Lauren Molina, Samantha Massell & More to Perform in OY VEY! A NIGHT OF JEWISH EXCELLENCE FOR HANUKKAH at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Oy Vey! A Night of Jewish Excellence for Hanukkah on Thursday, December 7th, 2023. Jewish people have been an integral part of Broadway’s tapestry for as long as Broadway has existed. Some of our most celebrated works focus on or feature Jewish stories and experiences. Often however, Jewish performers are not given the chance to be the ones to tell those stories. But that’s not the case tonight! Get ready to hear all your favorite songs from beloved shows like Funny Girl, Falsettos, The Last Five Years, with some special Hanukkah surprises! Even better, all will be sung by Broadway’s best, brightest, and – you guessed it – Jewish-est!

With antisemitism in North America at its highest peak in decades, we’re honored and excited to have a night dedicated to giving Jewish artists the stage. Come celebrate the first night of Hanukkah as well as our beautiful, resilient, and multifaceted community.

A portion of the proceeds from this evening will benefit LAB/SHUL: an artist-driven, everybody-friendly, God-optional experimental community for sacred Jewish gatherings based in NYC and reaching the world. www.labshul.org

The show will include performances by Rebecca Codas (CBC’s “Over the Rainbow”), along with Broadway alumni Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages, The Skivvies), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon Broadway & national tour), as well as Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman national tour), Lily Lester, Brooke Sterling, Carolyn Berliner, Ben Freeman, Marques Hollie, and Dani Weiner.

Music direction by Simone Allen, with Madeline Myers (for Samantha Massell only).

“Oy Vey! A Night of Jewish Excellence for Hanukkah” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, December 7th, 2023 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35 - $45 ($40 - $51 with fees) with premiums at $75 ($84 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of the performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS ® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets andinformation at www.54below.org.




