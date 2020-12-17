LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Cabaret To Benefit Malignant Hyperthermia Association

The second LYRICS FOR A CAUSE will be held tomorrow and will have a different look as talented performers with broadway and national tour credentials, as well as other very talented youth, spread holiday joy in this virtual cabaret as they raise money for the Malignant Hyperthermia Association of the United States (MHAUS).

This cabaret is being produced by Sandy Kost-Sterner who is the director of the Spotlight Kidz (Pottsville, Pennsylvania). Kost-Sterner was diagnosed with Malignant Hyperthermia three years ago. In addition to raising funds for MHAUS, she hopes to build awareness for this genetic skeletal-muscle disease whose main trigger is certain gases in general anesthesia and can cause long-lasting muscular and neurological issues.

This second annual event was scheduled for earlier this year in New York City during March, which is Malignant Hyperthermia Awareness Month, but had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 shutdowns. Jacob Morrell (Kinky Boots National Tour) and Erich Schuett (The Sound of Music National Tour) were both scheduled to be co-Master of Ceremonies at the event before the shutdowns. They both resume these roles in this event that will be streamed live.

Broadway performers taking part include Gabriel Amoroso (Harry Potter and the CursedChild), Catherine Bradley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Sami Bray (1984), Layla Capers (School of Rock and The Lion King), Walter Russell (The Lion King) and Antonio Watson (Tina the Musical).

National tour cast members Lena Marano (How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Ryan Umbarila (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Arwen Monzon-Sanders (Frozen), Alexandra Bradley (The Sound of Music) and Aubin Bradley (Les Miserables) will be joined by Alexa Swinton (ABC's Emergence), Taylor Paige Henderson, Elle Graper, Emery Jane Allen, Maxim Swinton and Ava Swinton. Also taking part are Pennsylvania-based Spotlight Kidz Madeline Wittig, Ella Grace Frantz, Riley McDonald and Thea Sten who all were part in the previous "Lyrics for a Cause"

This cabaret, which begins at 6:00 pm EST, will stream live on the Facebook page of "Spotlight Kidz"

To make a donation, please go to the following link. When you make a donation, please put the words "Spotlight Kidz" in the Donor Comments box. https://my.mhaus.org/donations/donate.asp?id=20313

Spotlight Kidz is based in Pottsville, Pennsylvania but has a community of youth performers throughout the United States and abroad. Spotlight Kidz offers unique performance opportunities for their students. In addition to singing at the annual "In The Spotlight" cabaret each July (which was cancelled) with Broadway professionals, the Spotlight Kidz have had the honor of singing at such places as the 9/11 Memorial in NYC, Philadelphia Phillies, the Little League World Series, Harlem Globetrotters and Villanova basketball and opening for the world-famous Rockettes at the Christmas Spectacular held at Radio City Music Hall. During the pandemic, Spotlight Kidz have offered both virtual weekly instruction and have held Master classes with Broadway professionals including Laura Osnes, Rob McClure and Taylor Louderman. Plans for 2021 are now being finalized which starts off with a Master class with Caissie Levy (Frozen) in January and returning to live events in NYC hopefully in July.

For information on Spotlight Kidz and being part of their events, email spotlightkidz@comcast.net. Facebook: Spotlight Kidz Instagram: @spotlightkidz