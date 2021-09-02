LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Carole Demas And Friends

If being the original Sandy in the OG Grease wasn't achievement enough, if garnering hoards of fans on television with The Magic Garden didn't feel like a big enough accomplishment, Carole Demas has a third act triumph for which to be proud: the creation of the online live-stream concert platform LIVE FROM SKYLIGHT RUN. With husband Stuart J. Allyn, Carole faced the show business shutdown by building an at-home broadcasting studio where she and friends like Sarah Rice, Carter Calvert and Ilene Kristen, Paula Janis and Cris Groenendaal could join forces with Music Directors Ian Herman, Eugene Gwozdz and Sue Anderson to present cabaret and concert experiences to be enjoyed from the privacy of their fans homes. A success story right out of the gate, the Live From Skylight Run presented shows once a month, and although recent advancements in the fight against COVID have allowed live theater to commence and nightclubs to re-open, Allyn and Demas show no signs of slowing down. Many people continue to observe pandemic precautions, preferring to abstain from entering the show rooms of the entertainment industry, and for the sake of those people and fans in far away places, Live From Skylight Run continues to operate and put out the highest quality entertainment they can create. This month, Carole, Stuart and all their concert entertainers will celebrate as Live From Skylight Run hits the one-year mark. Read about their upcoming show in their press release below and visit the Live From Skylight Run website HERE.

Legendary Broadway & TV star CAROLE DEMAS

with Award Winning music director IAN HERMAN

CELEBRATING 1 YEAR!

A Live Streamed and On Demand Event

FRIDAY September 10TH - 7:30pm (live)

https://www.musae.me/skylightrun/experiences/1115/legendary-broadway

Completing our 1st year of live stream concerts, Carole is grateful, thoughtful, singing, remembering, laughing, and looking ahead. Our September 10th show features look-back highlights from our first season, plus some new songs and stories, covering a wide variety of music from Broadway, Great American Songbook, folk, pop, classic rock, etc. Stars from our 1st Season include:

Carole Demas, Carter Calvert, Sarah Rice, Ilene Kristen, Paula Janis and Cris Groenendaal,

with Music Directors: Ian Herman, Eugene Gwozdz and Sue Anderson.

"Charming and delightful entertainment...alive and beautiful...

in a wonderful place called Skylight Run".....BroadwayWorld

Carole Demas created the role of Sandy, in the original Broadway Production of GREASE, as well as the Title Role in THE BAKER'S WIFE, and created leading roles in numerous other shows, various Soap Operas and primetime TV dramas. She starred in the beloved and long running (12 years) THE MAGIC GARDEN. She continues to be an extraordinary singer, an engaging speaker with over 60 years in professional theatre.

Her theatre, concert and cabaret performances include: BROADWAY ORIGINALS (Town Hall), OFF-BROADWAY CLOSE UP (Merkin Hall), 50th Anniversary celebrations for WBAI Radio (Ethical Culture Center), The Lincoln Center Library and THE FANTASTICKS (she starred as Louisa for 2 years in the original production). She has performed on the stages of most of NY's cabaret venues (Feinsteins/54 Below, Birdland, The Metropolitan Room, Laurie Beechman Theater, Don't Tell Mama, New World Stages annual gala, Le Poisson Rouge, The Iridium, The Triad-Stage 72, Signature Theatre, Urban Stages, Concerts For City Greens, etc.). She sang for BROADWAY TO BARBADOS for two seasons and recently headlined on Crystal Cruise, Film and Theatre Cruise to French Polynesia. She is a recurring favorite star in The Ziegfeld Society Productions in New York City. Her one-woman show in NYC and other locales (including The Caribbean Theatre, St. Croix) received rave reviews... "a powerhouse of musical theatre", "a vocal champion", "a consummate artist", her voice has been described as "shimmering and thrilling with great warmth, sweetness and surprising power". Her engaging, exciting cabaret and concert performances have brought funds and attention to many worthy causes.



Carole starred in TV's most successful regional children's series, THE MAGIC GARDEN (for over 12 years) with her Co-Star Paula Janis, leading to hundreds of live family concerts and recent viral posts on Facebook. Carole's wonderful versatility has been seen on camera in principal roles in over 200 commercials for television (everything from men's cologne to peanut butter and often singing the jingles as well), among them Kodak, Promise Margarine, Lipton Tea, Puss 'n Boots, Wonder Bread, M&M's, Clairol, Timex, Lysol, AT&T, etc

Carole played numerous guest star roles on classic prime time TV (including, KOJAK, MANNIX, ROUTE 66, BARNABY JONES, MAN FROM ATLANTIS, FANTASTIC JOURNEY (recently, BLUE BLOODS/CBS and ALLEGIANCE/NBC) and recurring roles on daytime dramas (EDGE OF NIGHT, ONE LIFE TO LIVE, AS THE WORLD TURNS). For the popular PBS Series GREAT PERFORMANCES, Carole joined other stars of the Great White Way for Lorimar's SHOWSTOPPERS - THE BEST OF BROADWAY. On film, Carole starred in the 300 YEAR WEEKEND, with William Devane and THE SPACE WORKS for Trans-Lux Corp. Other films include appearances in: A LOVELY WAY TO DIE for Universal Films and THE DISAPPOINTMENTS ROOM. more at www.caroledemas.com

Ian Herman: Music Director, began his musical career studying classical piano. At the age of thirteen he was a guest soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. After attending Manhattan School of Music, Ian worked with singers including Jane Olivor, Donna McKechnie, Anita Morris, Judy Kaye, Tom Andersen, Karen Mason, Sharon McNight, Marilyn Sokol, Angela LaGreca, Carole Demas, and Joy Behar in nightclubs in New York and around the country. In 1999, he received the Backstage Bistro Award for Best Musical Director. Ian's Broadway credits include: JELLY'S LAST JAM, THE WHO'S TOMMY, SONG AND DANCE, GREASE, LAUGHING ROOM ONLY with Jackie Mason and SWING for which he wrote vocal and dance arrangements. With guitarist Sean Harkness, he celebrated their new CD DUET, consisting of all original music.