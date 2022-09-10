Kylie McNeill, Voice Star Of Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, Brings New Show To The Green Room 42 in October

Kylie McNeill who, in her industry debut, starred as the English singing and speaking voice of Belle/Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, will come to The Green Room 42 on Saturday October 8th at 7:00pm. Featuring songs from the hit anime feature along with some unreleased originals and covers she does with her own spin.

Kylie McNeill is a twenty year old singer/songwriter and actor based in New York City. She is the singing and speaking voice of Belle and Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's, BELLE which premiered in theaters this past January and is now streaming on HBOMax. Her other credits include Runaways at New York City Center Encores and the Delacorte Theater as well as The Public Theater's Gala Performance of From Hair to Hamilton. She was featured in the New York Times as one of the finalists for the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 31st Annual Cabaret Convention titled The Future of Cabaret . She graduated as a musical theater major from the Professional Performing Arts High School in 2020.