Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kylie McNeill, Voice Star Of Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, Brings New Show To The Green Room 42 in October

Kylie McNeill starred as the English singing and speaking voice of Belle/Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 10, 2022  

Kylie McNeill, Voice Star Of Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, Brings New Show To The Green Room 42 in October

Kylie McNeill who, in her industry debut, starred as the English singing and speaking voice of Belle/Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's BELLE, will come to The Green Room 42 on Saturday October 8th at 7:00pm. Featuring songs from the hit anime feature along with some unreleased originals and covers she does with her own spin.

Kylie McNeill is a twenty year old singer/songwriter and actor based in New York City. She is the singing and speaking voice of Belle and Suzu in Mamoru Hosoda's, BELLE which premiered in theaters this past January and is now streaming on HBOMax. Her other credits include Runaways at New York City Center Encores and the Delacorte Theater as well as The Public Theater's Gala Performance of From Hair to Hamilton. She was featured in the New York Times as one of the finalists for the Mabel Mercer Foundation's 31st Annual Cabaret Convention titled The Future of Cabaret . She graduated as a musical theater major from the Professional Performing Arts High School in 2020.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Mykal Kilgore to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage This MonthMykal Kilgore to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage This Month
September 9, 2022

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Mykal Kilgore on Sunday, September 25 at 7:00 PM. Kilgore will perform original selections from his acclaimed debut album, A Man Born Black, in addition to his latest single “The Man in the Barbershop.”
LATE BLOOMER With Alex de Suze Comes to Don't Tell MamaLATE BLOOMER With Alex de Suze Comes to Don't Tell Mama
September 9, 2022

“Late Bloomer” with Alex de Suze comes to Don't Tell Mama, 7pm 9/28, 10/12 and 10/15. It's not just a happening, it's a Blossoming!
Susan Neuffer Returns to Don't Tell Mama With AN ELPEE'S WORTH OF TODDSusan Neuffer Returns to Don't Tell Mama With AN ELPEE'S WORTH OF TODD
September 9, 2022

Susan Neuffer returns to the cabaret stage with a reprise of her show, “An Elpee’s Worth of Todd”, directed by MAC award winner Lennie Watts, with musical direction by MAC award winner Gerry Dieffenbach. Ms. Neuffer will appear at Don’t Tell Mama, on Saturday, November 12 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, November 20 at 4:00 PM. 
Cristina Fontanelli Returns to 54 Below By Popular DemandCristina Fontanelli Returns to 54 Below By Popular Demand
September 8, 2022

Back by popular demand, award-winning Italian Singer/PBS-TV host for Andrea Bocelli, Il Volo and Michael Buble, Cristina Fontanelli carries the Italian 'torch' back to 54 Below in Be Italian Tu!
12 Finalists Announced For 8th TOMATOES GOT TALENT, October 1112 Finalists Announced For 8th TOMATOES GOT TALENT, October 11
September 8, 2022

12 outstanding women over 40 have been hand-picked to appear in the finals of the 8th annual “Tomatoes Got Talent” contest at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street, on Tuesday October 11 at 7pm.