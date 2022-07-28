Kuhoo Verma to Join Violinist Marissa Licata & The Ragtag Collection at The Cutting Room in August

New York-based, Honduran-American violinist MARISSA LICATA and her new band The Ragtag Collection will welcome special guest vocalist Kuhoo Verma (Octet, Plan B on Hulu) for their debut at The Cutting Room on Monday, August 1 at 7:00 PM. The all-star lineup of The Ragtag Collection features Bob Lanzetti (Snarky Puppy) on guitar, Dan Oestreicher (Trombone Shorty) on saxophone, Will Slater (Terri Lyne Carrington) on bass, and Joey Peebles (Trombone Shorty) on drums. The group's sound is a scintillating world-folk fusion laced with infectious rhythm. This program will highlight music from around the globe, in addition to new compositions and improvisations by both Licata and her illustrious musicians. There is a $20 music charge with a $25 food and beverage minimum. The Cutting Room is located at 44 East 32nd Street in New York.

This is Licata's return to New York after headlining three sold-out shows at Birdland, the legendary New York venue, in the last year. In a rave review for her recent concert, DC Metro Theater Arts praised "Licata's vibrant and affecting love of music, dazzling virtuosity on the violin, and obvious enjoyment of playing." Nitelife Exchanges hailed Licata's "intelligent improvisation and a flawless light touch. Her musical chops are impeccable." According to BroadwayWorld, "So much passion and intensity from one musician is breathtaking to behold. Hers is a power and a musical glory that must be caught in real-time for maximum appreciation."

"It's funny to think of this 'Ragtag Collection' show debut as a new idea," says Licata. "During the time when live entertainment was shut down to the public, we all continued to create and conceive ideas with friends, connect with each other through our crafts, and produce. It was just a matter of when we were going to be able to perform it for people again. Although we all had to shift our process drastically, this band has been something we wanted to bring to life for many months. And in my own mind, this band and our folkloric fusion has been a success for years - even before I met some of these guys. That probably seems strange to hear, but the concept was waiting for us to find each other at the right moment, and let it out."

"What will make this a new sound for us," she continues, "is our diverse musical backgrounds finally meeting in person, on stage. The audience will feel the spontaneity and excitement of the conversation each of us will bring to the story, from our experiences, interests and travels, performing music from all over the world. The truth will speak loud and clear, and in real time, live, and in your face."

MARISSA LICATA has collaborated and performed on national and international tours with Alicia Keys, Jethro Tull, Wyclef Jean, H.E.R., Ben Harper, Ringo Starr, K. Michelle, Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, Gloria Estefan, Pras of the Fugees, and many more. Her major TV appearances include "Good Morning America," "The View," "The Latin Grammys," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and "The BET Awards." Marissa is active within the orchestral and chamber music scenes, guesting at chamber festivals throughout the Northeast and performing with the Boston Ballet. She headlined her sold-out Boston debut at Scullers Jazz Club, appearing on the national public television program "Live from the Artist's Den." Recently, Licata appeared with H.E.R. for the "Shine A Light" 9/11 tribute on CNN. She will be a featured soloist with the Chrysalis Orchestra, created by Terry Ellis, for the launch of their tour in Fall 2022.

Licata performed with the orchestra at Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes, and just returned for the 2021 comeback season. In 2018, Marissa joined Boston's American Repertory Theater as violinist and concertmistress for the Alanis Morrisette musical Jagged Little Pill. The new musical premiered to rave reviews and a sold-out run. She also worked with A.R.T. to perform as concertmistress for the musical Moby-Dick, written by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy and directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin. She recently returned to A.R.T. for their highly-anticipated production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and will play for the show's Broadway revival this fall.

KUHOO VERMA (she/they) is a NYC-based artist who revels in works made for diverse audiences. You can see Kuhoo as the lead of Hulu's film Plan B, streaming now. She previously starred in Dave Malloy's Octet at the Signature Theatre (Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble). Her film credits include Oscar-nominated The Big Sick. Upcoming: Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix.