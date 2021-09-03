Kuhoo Verma, Cheeyang Ng & More to be Featured in WORK IN PROGRESS: THE NEXT GENERATION OF NEW WRITERS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Work in Progress: The Next Generation of New Writers. What's more fun than gathering in Broadway's living room to celebrate new writers? Join them for a salon at Feinstein's/54 Below as young artists gather together and share their work with the world. Every Stephen Sondheim, Dorothy Fields, and Lin-Manuel Miranda started somewhere, and you never know which one of these talents will write the next chapter in musical theater history. Grab a drink, get comfortable, and enjoy what the next generation of musical theater writers has to offer!

Cheeyang Ng will be joining as the featured writer. Cheeyang (they/he) is an award-winning singer-songwriter who writes at the intersection of queer, Asian and immigrant stories. Creator of podcast East Side Story and vocal group The Lunar Collective, they have won multiple vocal awards all across Asia, including Singapore, Taiwan and China. Musicals in development include EASTBOUND (2020 NAMT, Village Theatre Festival of New Musicals, NYTB IMPACT Award) with Khiyon Hursey, MĀYĀ (2021 NAMT, Live & In Color, Hypokrit) and ONLY US (Drama League Residency) with Eric Sorrels.

Featuring Stephen Coakley, Danielle Koenig, Rachel Lloyd, Vaibu Mohan, Jamen Nanthakumar, Cheeyang Ng, Jameson May, Aliza Sotsky, Rozz Srabi, Caitlin Thomas, Joseph C. Townsend, & Kuhoo Verma

Produced by Vaibu Mohan and Molly Heller, with music direction by Greg Paladino

Work in Progress plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, August 20 at 9:45pm. There is a $25-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises.