Kristin Stokes Makes Her Solo Concert Debut At Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Kristin Stokes in SOLO on Monday, February 10, 2020. After finishing her Broadway run in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, Kristin Stokes makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut. In this intimate and spellbinding evening of songs, Broadway's favorite wise girl shows you sides of her you've never seen. Joined by some special surprise guests, Stokes will perform music by Paul Simon, Rufus Wainwright, Dave Malloy, and Stephen Schwartz, among others.

Musical Direction by Wiley Deweese.

""Solo" is about coming into my own both as an artist and a woman." Stokes says. "There has been triumph and heartbreak-but we all must learn to eventually stand on our own two feet. After the whirlwind of this last year with The Lightning Thief, I'm excited to share a personal night of songs close to my heart and that (of course) rock."

Kristin Stokes: SOLO plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, February 10th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Kristin Stokes is a California native and grew up performing professionally around the San Francisco Bay Area Theater scene. She graduated from the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts (PCPA) and shortly after moved to Brooklyn, where she has resided since. Credits include the Broadway, Off-Broadway, and 1st National Tour of The Lightning Thief (Annabeth) *OCR, Fly By Night (Miriam) Dallas Theater Center, The Ballad of Little Jo (Kate) Two River Theatre *OCR, Agent 355 (Anna/Simco) Musical Theater Factory, Junie B's Essential Survival Guide (Junie B) TheaterWorksUSA Off-Broadway, Doubt (Sister James)Theatreworks Silicon Valley, and Jaques Brel is Alive... (Woman 2) Marin Theatre Company. She has a passion for developing new pieces of theater, and has been involved with the Theatreworks Silicon Valley "New Works Festival" for over a decade-working closely with artists such as Andrew Lippa, Kerrigan & Lowdermilk, Miller & Tysen, David Austin and many more. She has also had the pleasure of performing at SXSW with her band, Associate Directing at The Juilliard School, and writing & performing in developmental puppet shows for children. See everything Kristin is up to at KristinStokes.com





