Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Lynn Ahrens and More Will Celebrate Women's History Month at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present Songs From Women At The Table on March 4, 2024 at 7:00 and 9:30pm. The 7:00pm performance will also be livestreamed.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, acclaimed women musical theatre writers who are Council members of the Dramatists Guild of America will gather to share stories and introduce some of the songs they’ve written from Broadway and beyond. The night will feature performances by some of the theatre’s brightest voices.

The Dramatists Guild has been advocating for the rights of theater writers for over 100 years and its elected leadership includes award-winning and legendary songwriting women such as Lynn Ahrens, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Kirsten Childs, Gretchen Cryer, Amanda Green, Christine Toy Johnson, Julia Jordan, Lisa Kron, Helen Park, Rona Siddiqui, Georgia Stitt, and Shaina Taub who have brought us such musicals such as Ragtime, Once on This Island, Disney’s Frozen, Fun Home, Murder Ballad, Hands On A Hardbody, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, Broken Ground, I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking it on the Road, Suffs, KPOP, and more!

The special concerts will feature performers by many of the writers as well as Sherz Aletaha (Merrily We Roll Along), Jasmine Forsberg (Six, Here Lies Love) – 9:30pm only, Andrea Frierson (Disney’s The Lion King, Once On This Island), Taylor Iman Jones (Six, Hamilton, Head Over Heels) – 7pm only, Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc: Into The Fire), Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Patti Murin (Disney’s Frozen, Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), Ben Thompson (Waitress, American Idiot), Tony Award® nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On The Town, The Bridges Of Madison County), Kuhoo Verma (Octet) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked).

All performers are subject to change.

The evening will be Co-hosted by President of the Guild, Amanda Green and Treasurer of the Guild, Christine Toy Johnson, music directed by Anna Ebbesen and produced by Jen Sandler.

Songs From Women At The Table plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, March 4th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. For the 7pm performance: $78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). For the 9:30pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets (both in person and livestream) and information are available at 54below.org/WomenAtTheTable. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.