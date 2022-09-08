Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Knitting Factory Management's Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 to perform at Sony Music Hall

The performance is on September 15.

Sep. 08, 2022 

For the first time in years, legendary Afrobeat artist and Kuti family scion SEUN KUTI & EGYPT 80 are relentlessly touring the globe with their ongoing US, UK, and European tour, hitting stops at major festivals and unique venues along the way. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 will be performing classic anthems and songs from their catalogue-including the most recent GrammyÂ®-nominated album Black Times-alongside new material.

Along the way, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 have been performing classic anthems and songs from their catalogue alongside new material, like singles "Love and Revolution" and "Emi Aluta" from their upcoming album. These two tracks-recorded live at Clout Studio, the legendary premises of Cool FM 96.9 on Victoria Island in Lagos-were released by The Orchard on June 24th and are currently available on Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud. The new record will also include some hip-hop versions of songs from their 2018 GrammyÂ®-nominated album Black Times, in collaboration with Black Thought-co-founder/MC of The Tonight Show house band The Roots.

The lead single "Kuku Kee Me (Remix)," an official soundtrack selection for FIFA 23, is accompanied by an animated video, to be released on September 22 before the song becomes available for purchase and streaming on September 23. The track perfectly marries the two artists' unique but global perspectives, combing funky beats and blistering verses to share the message of "people power" in the world today. Media, please contact us for a streaming or download link.

WHO: The youngest son of visionary Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti has continued the family tradition of fusing music and politics into something transcendent. He started opening for his dad at age nine and joined Egypt 80 before he was twelve. He assumed leadership of the band following his father's passing in 1997 and has led it ever since. Seun performs his father's compositions with his own twists, digging deep into to the seminal Afrobeat canon and various African traditions and cultures. Like his parents and grandparents, Seun is an activist on the frontlines-a revolutionary in every sense of the word-who's been named Pro-Tem Chairman of Movement of the People, the political party launched by his father. With his weekly radio show, his mythical gigs at The New Afrika Shrine, and a righteous social media presence, Seun is a towering figure in Nigeria and revered worldwide.

In 2011, Seun recorded From Africa with Fury: Rise, his first album for Knitting Factory Records. Co-produced by Brian Eno and John Reynolds, this live set proved to be his breakthrough and landed on both Billboard and digital international charts. His latest record, Black Times, received a GrammyÂ® nomination in 2018, and he joined Knitting Factory Management's artist roster in March of 2021. Today, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80-at full strength, still retaining three-quarters of the group that played, protested, and were arrested with his father-have a reputation for playing multi-hour shows as heavy on group improvisation as they are on composition.


