Kevin Smith Kirkwood Returns To Joe's Pub With CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE SEASON OF LOVE SHOW!

CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!, the critically acclaimed hit solo show from Broadway's Kevin Smith Kirkwood, returns to Joe's Pub with its newest incarnation-- CLASSIC WHITNEY: THE SEASON OF LOVE SHOW!

Kirkwood and Musical Director, Drew Wutke are thrilled to bring CLASSIC WHITNEY back to New York City with a show that celebrates ALL THINGS LOVE (and heartbreak) like only Whitney can - just in time for Valentine's Day, and on the heels of the release of the major motion film, I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY! Classic Whitney: The Season of Love Show will welcome special guests Ashanti J'Aria (The Prom) as 'Cece Winans' and Nick Drake (Kinky Boots, Ain't Too Proud) as 'Deborah Cox'; with fabulous featured background voices: Kerry Flanagan, John Lucas, and Natalie Randall. The show also boasts the five-piece Classic Whitney Live Band! Tis the season for love with this one night only celebration of the Diva's greatest hits, including her latest chart topping dance hit, 'Higher Love'. Come celebrate love with Classic Whitney!

Kevin Smith Kirkwood - most recently appeared as the 'Referee Angel' in the New York City return of Kinky Boots the Musical. After performing in the entire Broadway run of the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, Kirkwood went on to play the Scarecrow in Broadway at Sacramento Music Circus' production of The Wiz to rave reviews. Kirkwood was seen on television in The CW's "Katy Keene," and also appeared as a featured performer in the 2019 WORLD PRIDE PARADE on the Procter & Gamble float as Whitney Houston.

In CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE!, Ms. Houston comes back to earth, reincarnated in the body of Mr. Kirkwood, to deliver a full-out retrospective concert and celebration of some of her iconic live performances. Mr. Kirkwood serves Whitney realness with a script that is constructed from excerpts of her live concert banter and interviews. CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! is written by Mr. Kirkwood, directed by Ray DeMattis. With Musical Director Drew Wutke (PBS/Live from Lincoln Center: American Songbook) on keys, the band consists of Amy Griffiths, Jonathan Whitney, Matt Scharfglass, and Hajime Yoshida. Costume design is by Martha Smith, with wigs by Sabana Styles (Pose, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). CLASSIC WHITNEY: ALIVE! is the ultimate Whitney tribute from the ultimate Whitney fan.

The show will be presented at JOE'S PUB at The Public Theater. The venue is located in The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street (between East 4th and Astor Place) NYC. . For tickets - which cost $30 - call (212) 967-7555 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM or visit joespub.com, or visit in person at The Public Theater Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street from 2:00 PM daily. There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.

Named for Public Theater founder Joe Papp, Joe's Pub at The Public opened in 1998 and plays a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting young artists while providing established artists with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub consistently presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community and artistic freedom. The organization also offers unique opportunities like New York Voices, an artist commissioning program that provides musicians the resources and tools needed to develop original theater works. Commissioned artists have included Ethan Lipton, Toshi Reagon, Bridget Everett, Allen Toussaint and more. In 2011, the Pub received a top-to-bottom renovation, leading to improved sightlines, expanded seating capacity and a new menu from acclaimed Chef Andrew Carmellini.

With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents talent from all over the world as part of The Public's programming downtown at its Astor Place home, hosting approximately 800 shows and serving over 100,000 audience members annually.