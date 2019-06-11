Kerstin Anderson, Diana Huey, & More Join 54 CELEBRATES AMY WINEHOUSE

Kerstin Anderson (My Fair Lady), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland), Jenna Najjar (The Three Musketeers), Megan Reinking (Hair), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Passing Strange) round off the cast of 54 CELEBRATES Amy Winehouse at Feinstein's/54 Below, Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at 9:30PM.

Anderson, Huey, Huston-Elem, Najjar, Reinking, and Scott, will be joined by previously announced Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Ashely De La Rosa (Mean Girls), Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show), and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). Casting is subject to change.

The band will include Meghan Rose on guitar, Kris Rogers on bass, Aaron Irwin on baritone saxophone & flute, Jeremy Yaddaw on drums, and musical director Eli Zolleron piano. The concert will feature Jenna Najjar and Alyah Chanelle Scott on back-up vocals.

The evening is directed and produced by Benjamin Nissen, with musical direction and arrangements by Eli Zoller. Sophie Brown,Molly Heller, Larisa Jiao, andJack LeBoeufare associate producers, and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Amy's family that works to prevent the effects of drug and alcohol misuse on young people. They also aim to support, inform and inspire vulnerable and disadvantaged young people to help them reach their full potential.

54 CELEBRATES Amy Winehouse will be presented on June 23rd, 2019 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit https://54below.com/events/54-celebrates-amy-winehouse/.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Michael Feinstein, one of the world's greatest musical artists, and 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, have united to give New York an unparalleled destination for entertainment and dining. Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Belowis a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Belowwill present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description on the venue, The New York Times writes Feinstein's/54 Below"has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs. Located at 254 West 54thStreet, Feinstein's/54 Belowfeatures up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You