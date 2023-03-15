Keri René Fuller, Heath Saunders & More to Star in GHOST GIRLS at 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Bryan Blaskie and Laurie Hochman's Ghost Girls: An Undark True Story in concert on March 30, 2023, at 9:30pm.

Bryan Blaskie & Laurie Hochman make their 54 Below team debut with Ghost Girls: An Undark True Story, a historical adaptation they began writing at NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Program. Set between the tail-end of WWI and the late 1920s and featuring a haunting, ethereal score, Ghost Girls tells the story of the women who developed radiation sickness while working in an undark watch dial painting factory, exploring their fight through an undark, unforgiving unravelling of events long-forgotten. Inspired by the story of the real Radium Girls, Ghost Girls is a story of love and hurt, of power and pain, and of brother- and sisterhood.

The concert presentation of Ghost Girls will feature Keri René Fuller (Six, Waitress), Sarah Goldstein (Drunk Shakespeare), Jonathan Mousset (Jersey Boys), Heath Saunders (Company, The Great Comet, Alice By Heart), Heather Sawyer (James and The Giant Peach), Morgan J. Smart and DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Only Gold).

The evening will also feature Jordan Kai Brunett (Romy and Michele's High School Reunion The Musical, Magic Mike Live), David Toshiro Crane (The Prince of Egypt), Matia Prescott, Ben Schrager (Indecent) and Taylor Simon.

The evening will be music directed by co-writer Bryan Blaskie and produced by Jen Sandler.

New Musical! Ghost Girls: An Undark True Story plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street Thursday, March 30th 2023, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge ($34.50-$73 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

