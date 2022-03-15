Kayla Hernandez Friend to Mark the Release of 32 FLAVORS With Concert at Don't Tell Mama

Kayla Hernandez Friend (Kayla Friend) returns to the historic Don't Tell Mama stage this March to mark the release of her upcoming EP, 32 Flavors, set to launch early summer 2022. Kayla Hernandez Friend, founder and Artistic Director of Moxie Arts NY, was last seen on the DTM stage in 2018 for her solo cabaret, Are You Having Any Fun?, directed by Michael Chase Gosselin - she now returns 4 years, 2 original musicals and 3 production seasons later to present her own very personal work to this familiar stage.

32 Flavors is a curated collection of original songs (music & lyrics), ranging from folk music to comedic jingles to deconstructed musical theatre ballads, all created during the isolation of the pandemic. With musical direction by Anessa Marie, the evening of songs will feature the voices of Aja Downing, B Gianni Schultz, Ryan Morales Green, Jade Taylor, Ben Roseberry, Danielle Jordan, Shannon Haskell and Brian Cedric Jones, with William Shishmanian on guitar and Kurt Robbins on percussion. Brooklyn-based composer and pianist Steve Espinola will also join Kayla for a special piece as part of the evening next week.

Doors open at Don't Tell Mama starting at 6:15pm with the set beginning at 7pm on Tuesday, March 22nd. For more information and to reserve your tickets today, visit: Don't Tell Mama's website. For more information about Kayla's work, visit www.khernandezfriend.com.

Credit:

Poster photo by Stephanie M. Hawkins, poster art by Danielle Mapes, poster logo by Priyanka Krishnan, graphic design by Kayla Hernandez Friend.