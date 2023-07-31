Katie McGrath Returns To Don't Tell Mama With Chuck Flowers in PLAYING FAVORITES

The performance is set for October 14, 2023.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Katie McGrath returns to her beloved Manhattan and Don't Tell Mama with her friend and frequent collaborator, Chuck Flowers, for "Playing Favorites," a collection of their favorite songs and the stories that go with them, including duet and solo selections from the Great American Songbook, Motown, Broadway and Pop.

Chuck Flowers is one of the Midwest's most versatile and engaging singers and actors. Katie is a Bistro Award-winning cabaret performer. Together they promise a fun, musical and memorable evening. Chet Whye, Jr. is their special guest. Yasuhiko Fukuoka is their Music Director. Directed by Lina Koutrakos.

Tickets are $20 plus a $20 minimum including two drinks. 




