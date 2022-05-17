Katie Lemmen Set To Join DUETS: The Concert Series at Feinstein's/54 Below



Katie Lemmen joins the eighth volume of DUETS: The Concert Series on August 19th, 2022 at 9:30pm.

Katie Lemmon is a proud graduate of Suffolk County Community College and SUNY Oneonta. Recent credits; "Dorothy" Dorothy's Adventures in Oz, "Evy Rosenberg" From the Fires: Voices of the Holocaust (touring production) at Theatre Three LI. When Katie is not performing she is choreographing shows and creating content on her tiktok account, this past spring she choreographed her sixth musical. Tiktok: @katielemm16; Instagram: @katielemm_

Formally known as DUETS with thewriteteachers.com, DUETS: The Concert Series is the only concert series where up-and-coming musical theatre performers get to sing with their Broadway and showbiz idols.

Volume 8 will feature performances by Maryann Burr, Jordan Eagle, and Morgan Milone, with additional performers soon to be announced! Stay tuned for upcoming cast and creative announcements for Volume 8 by following along at @duetstheconcertseries on Instagram.

Created and produced by Megan Minutillo.

DUETS: The Concert Series plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, August 19th, 2022, at 9:30 pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.