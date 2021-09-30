Kati Neiheisel Explores The Music of The Carpenters in YESTERDAY... ONCE MORE At Pangea October 15 Through December 5

Kati Neiheisel will do a deep dive into the musical canon of The Carpenters when her new show, Yesterday...Once More, premieres at Pangea on October 15th. An alumni of Helen Baldassare's Cabaret Performance Workshop, Kati was a 2018 MAC Award nominee for her New York Debut, Among the Stars.

Yesterday...Once More will celebrate the musical legacy of sibling duo Karen and Richard Carpenter who, during the 1970s, topped the charts with their fresh, joyful sound, even producing songs with melancholic lyrics that, nevertheless, brought great comfort, as The Carpenters developed so strong a following of devoted fans. During the pandemic, Facebook and YouTube posts from singers of all ages featured many new renditions of Carpenters tunes, proving the long-lasting appeal of the legendary brother-sister band.

Yesterday... Once More will be Musical Directed by renowned Maestro Gregory Toroian, who will accompany Neiheisel on piano, while Skip Ward joins in on bass, and David Silliman on drums. The show is helmed by in-demand cabaret director Lina Koutrakos, freshly returned from a two-week cabaret workshop in the Greek Isles. Opening on October 15th (coincidentally Richard Carpenter's 75th Birthday), Ms. Neihesel is booked to play Pangea Saturday, October 30th @ 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 16th @ 7:00 pm, and Sunday, December 5th @ 1:00 pm.

See Kati performing a song by regular Carpenters collaborator Paul Williams below:

Pangea is located 178 2nd Ave, NYC, 10003

Reservations: 212-995-0900 or www.pangeanyc.com/reservations

$20 music cover (CASH ONLY), $20 food/beverage minimum per person

Proof of vaccination and photo ID required.

Kati Neiheisel has a website HERE

The Pangea homepage is HERE