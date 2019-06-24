Karine Hannah Brings Streisand's Greatest Hits to City Winery

Back by popular demand, recording artist Karine Hannah brings her much-loved Streisand tribute to The Loft at City Winery on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Fans who missed Hannah's January performance at 54 Below can catch the remount at a New York City venue equally esteemed for its cabaret programming and stand-up shows.

While the Montreal-born Barbra look-alike uncannily channels Streisand, she also draws on vocal influences like Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, and fellow Canadian songstress Celine Dion.

Exclusive to the City Winery performance, Hannah and City Winery will offer a custom wine bottle, sold the night of the show, for $35, with further options to have the bottle autographed. All of the proceeds will benefit Hannah's favorite charity, Manhattan Children's Center, a school for children with special needs and autism spectrum disorders.

A long-time collaborator of Bonnie Tyler producer Jim Steinman, Hannah appeared in Steinman's Paradise Found, Steinman Stripped, and the New York premiere of Whistle Down The Wind, his musical written with Andrew Lloyd Webber. Hannah's 2016 songs "Burning Up" & "Victory" were in the top 10 of the Billboard charts.

Karine Hannah Sings Streisand Again! at The Loft at City Winery on Tuesday, July 23rd, 155 Varick St. One show only! Ticket prices range from $25-$40 and can be purchased by clicking the link below:

https://citywinery.com/theloft/karine-hannah-sings-streisand-at-the-loft-7-23.html





