Kaila Mullady, Alex Gibson, and More Join Allison Frasca at 54 Below

Broadway renegade Allison Frasca (All Star: the Best Broadway Musical) presents a celebration of Broadway's smallest parts with the biggest hearts. Side characters with only one song, ensemble members with only one line, the songs you skip on the cast album - this is their time to shine. Featuring some tall guests, Only Small Parts brings you the gems Broadway forgot.

Featuring

Max Ash (Shiz)

Alex Gibson (Octet, The Great Comet)

Abe Goldfarb (Beetlejuice)

Kaila Mullady (Freestyle Love Supreme)

Music Direction by Dan Pardo



Produced by Philip Romano

Allison Frasca: Only Small Parts plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, October 18 at 11:30pm. There is a $20 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Broadway Renegade Allison Frasca is an American actor, writer, producer, and singer. She is the creator of All Star: The Best Broadway Musical and has appeared in many stage productions and films.

Allison Frasca grew up on Long Island before moving to New York City to study at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. While there, she trained at the Atlantic Acting School and Stonestreet Screen Acting Conservatory. After college, Allison's stage experiences include numerous off-Broadway productions, readings, and cabarets throughout New York.

In film, Allison starred with Christopher Lloyd in the award winning film ReRUN written by Alyssa Rallo Bennett. For her role as Mary in this production, Allison was nominated for Best Actress in a Feature Film at the Northeast Film Festival, US. Other feature film roles include the part of Natalie in Toss It written by Michele Remsen, starring Malachy McCourt. Toss It had its world premiere at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival in LA.

Allison wrote and produced Which Witch is Which?, a comedy short set during the Salem Witch Trials. Which Witch is Witch? was the winner of the Audience Choice Awards Comedy Film Festival. Allison's inimitable writing style comes from her love of classic, lush, full-scale musical productions and her notable comedic abilities. Allison enjoys blending riveting drama with witty absurdity.

All Star: The Best Broadway Musical, her theatrical writing debut, is another captivating example. Its first public reading brought rave reviews. Allison is excited to continue developing her unique vision and voice as a writer of theatrical productions.





