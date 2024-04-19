KNOCK 'EM DEAD! Comes to the Green Room 42 This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present Daniel Barrett and Ali Funkhouser in “Knock ‘Em Dead!” on April 30, 2024 at 9:30pm. Join Broadway legends Perri and Pendray Twinkleton (Ali Funkhouser and Daniel Barrett) for an evening of song, dance, and atonement for their terrible behavior during their time on Earth. Yes, they’ve died. But God sent those dastardly divas right back because they were dang awful people. Can Perri and Pendray flap ball change their ways and get zapped back up to Heaven? Don’t miss their God-given-one-night-only engagement back on Earth at The Green Room 42. This show is rated PG-13.

With Broadway’s Emily Koch (Kimberly Akimbo, Waitress, Wicked) as God, special guests Hayley Driscoll and Emiliano Morales, and Eli Bigelow on piano.

“Knock ‘Em Dead!” plays at The Green Room 42 on April 30, 2024. Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Ali Funkhouser (Perri Twinkleton) [she-her] has been seen in regional productions of Bright Star, Legally Blonde, Something Rotten!,The Drowsy Chaperone, Newsies, Joseph...Dreamcoat, Young Frankenstein, and Suor Angelica as well as in her Solo Cabaret Show “I Only Wanna Laugh” at Don’t Tell Mama NYC. She has a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Theatre from Oklahoma City University. Her directing credits include The Wolves and Tarzan (FPAC) and James Rose: Men I’ve Had at 54 Below. @alifunk . Daniel Barrett (Pendray Twinkleton) [they/he] has been seen in regional productions of The Little Mermaid, Young Frankenstein, Something Rotten!, She Loves Me, Mamma Mia, A Wonderful World (world premiere), Golden Girls Live, Lucky Stiff. Their Cabaret Shows include “Comedy Tonight” at 54 Below, “Liza & Friendz”, “Summer Stalk” at The Duplex, “The Stalker Show” at The Triad NYC. They have a BFA in Musical Theatre from University of Miami and a Masters in Theatre from NYU. Daniel is represented by Bret Adams Artists’ Agency @danielbarrettofficial

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42



