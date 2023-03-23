Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KENN BOISINGER: PLUGGED Will Play Birdland On April 10th

Comedy crooner created by Michael West returns to Birdland.

Mar. 23, 2023  

KENN BOISINGER: PLUGGED Will Play Birdland On April 10th


"Kenn Boisinger: Plugged"
To Play Monday, April 10 at Birdland Jazz Club

Jazz history is certain to be made when everyone's favorite crooner and the self-proclaimed New Voice of Jazz, Kenn Boisinger, offers up a uniquely jazzy, provocative and undeniably loud night of musical merriment. Featuring standards from Kenn's own songbook, a few jazz classics and disquieting anecdotes from Kenn's personal life, Kenn Boisinger: Plugged will have you singing along, tapping your toes, and questioning your taste in entertainment.

KENN BOISINGER: PLUGGED Will Play Birdland On April 10th Kenn Boisinger, who might or might not be compared to other great entertainers like Wayne Newton, Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck, is the twisted alter ego of Michael West (Forbidden Broadway, When Pigs Fly, NEWSical). For the past few years, Kenn has been delighting (and disturbing) cabaret audiences and critics with sold out shows at Birdland, an unprecedented 5 month residency at Green Room 42, and with his popular online virtual concerts.

BroadwayWorld exclaims "Michael West strikes comic gold. It's just enough to leave you coasting somewhere between insanity and hilarity. It's comic perfection." Known for his priceless takes on songs from the classic American songbook and original tunes such as "Is She a Call Girl, or Just a Girl I'd Like to Call?p", "I'm Turning COVID Into Lemonade", and "Daddy Drinks Because You Cry", expect his Birdland show to offer up a few new soon-to-be timeless originals, including "The Last One To Leave The Strip Club" and "Forever 57".

KENN BOISINGER: PLUGGED Will Play Birdland On April 10th Born and raised in the Cleveland suburb of Parma, Ohio, Kenn rose to fame at the age of sixteen when he finished third (out of four) in a Robert Goulet look-alike contest on the Merv Griffin Show. Since then, he has appeared in major venues throughout the continental United States; from Bangor, Maine to Hollywood (Florida) to the performing arts center on his beloved Staten Island, which Kenn and his family (his mother, Hilldred and his brother, Robbert) have called home since 1985. In addition to his many show business achievements, Kenn was Amway Regional Salesman of the Quarter in fall of 1989, and was Radio Shack Regional Manager of the Month for the Egbertville district of Staten Island in August of 1997.

KENN BOISINGER: PLUGGED Will Play Birdland On April 10th Returning as Kenn's musical director is Alan Bukowiecki (Music Director, National Tour: The Book of Mormon; Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; Cabaret: Dee Snider's Rock and Roll Christmas Tale written by and starring Dee Snider from Twisted Sister, Christina Bianco at Birdland, and Alexandra Billings).

Kenn Boisinger: Plugged will play the historic Birdland Jazz Club at 315 West 44th Street on Monday, April 10 at 7pm. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at birdlandjazz.com.There is a $20 food/drink min per person



Photos: Storm Large Plays 54 Below Photo
Photos: Storm Large Plays 54 Below
Storm Large has made a name for herself from tours with Pink Martini to orchestral appearances at Carnegie Hall to the television stage of 'America's Got Talent.'  But it is with her loyal and fearless band, Le Bonheur, that she grabs audiences. by the lapels and refuses to let go. 
Sharon McNight to Present SURVIVING CABARET at The Green Room 42 in April Photo
Sharon McNight to Present SURVIVING CABARET at The Green Room 42 in April
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Tony Award-nominee Sharon McNight in “Surviving Cabaret,” a storied look back at the last forty years of notable performances, on Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15, both at 7:00 PM.
Gabrielle Mariella Brings BROADWAY LEADING LADIES SING to 54 Below Photo
Gabrielle Mariella Brings BROADWAY LEADING LADIES SING to 54 Below
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Gabrielle Mariella, actress, singer, and filmmaker known for her unmatched vocal impersonations of Broadway's leading ladies that have taken the Broadway community by storm, makes her 54 Below solo debut in Gabrielle Mariella: Broadway Leading Ladies Sing.
GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE, LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to 54 Below Photo
GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE, LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to 54 Below
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie: Live in Concert on Sunday, April 30 at 9:30pm. Join in for a hilarious evening featuring the songs of the unforgettable, long-awaited, non-copyright infringing, award-winning new musical about Golem who owned a smoothie shop.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Review: Lane Bradbury An Absolute Delight In WE MUST REMEMBER THESE MOMENTS at PangeaReview: Lane Bradbury An Absolute Delight In WE MUST REMEMBER THESE MOMENTS at Pangea
March 22, 2023

Lane Bradbury and her new musical show are enchantment on a cabaret stage.
Review: THE HEARTSTRINGS PROJECT Fills Rockwood Music Hall With Feelings And FansReview: THE HEARTSTRINGS PROJECT Fills Rockwood Music Hall With Feelings And Fans
March 21, 2023

When a group of singing actors decide to make their own kind of music, you have to know the results will be rewarding.
LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE Brings The Stars To The Green Room 42 On March 30thLEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE Brings The Stars To The Green Room 42 On March 30th
March 20, 2023

The award-winning variety/chat show returns for a second season at The Green Room 42.
Review: TEDD FIRTH TRIO Top Shelf at Birdland TheaterReview: TEDD FIRTH TRIO Top Shelf at Birdland Theater
March 20, 2023

Birdland Theater was all smiles and sighs when Tedd Firth, Mark McLean and David Finck made their yearly trip to the headliner spotlight.
Review: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show DebutReview: Taylor Iman Jones Goes All Original In 54 Below Solo Show Debut
March 19, 2023

Taylor Iman Jones wrote songs for healing and they were a tonic for the 54 Below patrons.
share