KENN BOISINGER: PLUGGED Will Play Birdland On April 10th



"Kenn Boisinger: Plugged"

To Play Monday, April 10 at Birdland Jazz Club

Jazz history is certain to be made when everyone's favorite crooner and the self-proclaimed New Voice of Jazz, Kenn Boisinger, offers up a uniquely jazzy, provocative and undeniably loud night of musical merriment. Featuring standards from Kenn's own songbook, a few jazz classics and disquieting anecdotes from Kenn's personal life, Kenn Boisinger: Plugged will have you singing along, tapping your toes, and questioning your taste in entertainment.



Kenn Boisinger, who might or might not be compared to other great entertainers like Wayne Newton, Tom Jones and Engelbert Humperdinck, is the twisted alter ego of Michael West (Forbidden Broadway, When Pigs Fly, NEWSical). For the past few years, Kenn has been delighting (and disturbing) cabaret audiences and critics with sold out shows at Birdland, an unprecedented 5 month residency at Green Room 42, and with his popular online virtual concerts.



BroadwayWorld exclaims "Michael West strikes comic gold. It's just enough to leave you coasting somewhere between insanity and hilarity. It's comic perfection." Known for his priceless takes on songs from the classic American songbook and original tunes such as "Is She a Call Girl, or Just a Girl I'd Like to Call?p", "I'm Turning COVID Into Lemonade", and "Daddy Drinks Because You Cry", expect his Birdland show to offer up a few new soon-to-be timeless originals, including "The Last One To Leave The Strip Club" and "Forever 57".



Born and raised in the Cleveland suburb of Parma, Ohio, Kenn rose to fame at the age of sixteen when he finished third (out of four) in a Robert Goulet look-alike contest on the Merv Griffin Show. Since then, he has appeared in major venues throughout the continental United States; from Bangor, Maine to Hollywood (Florida) to the performing arts center on his beloved Staten Island, which Kenn and his family (his mother, Hilldred and his brother, Robbert) have called home since 1985. In addition to his many show business achievements, Kenn was Amway Regional Salesman of the Quarter in fall of 1989, and was Radio Shack Regional Manager of the Month for the Egbertville district of Staten Island in August of 1997.

Returning as Kenn's musical director is Alan Bukowiecki (Music Director, National Tour: The Book of Mormon; Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; Cabaret: Dee Snider's Rock and Roll Christmas Tale written by and starring Dee Snider from Twisted Sister, Christina Bianco at Birdland, and Alexandra Billings).

Kenn Boisinger: Plugged will play the historic Birdland Jazz Club at 315 West 44th Street on Monday, April 10 at 7pm. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at birdlandjazz.com.There is a $20 food/drink min per person