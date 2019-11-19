KAT LIZ KRAMER: THIS IS ME is Heading to Don't Tell Mama

Kat Liz Kramer: This is Me is a show about finding your identity through music. Kat's songwriting is a blend between musical theatre and indie folk rock, but most of all it is uniquely Kat. Kat hopes to connect the world through songwriting and heal others like music has helped to heal her.

Directed by Susann Fletcher- Smith

Musical Direction by Mark Oleszko

Vocals by Aubrey Barnes & April Josephine with Lucas Shine on guitar and Frank Oleszko on Drums

Photography by Tyler William Milliron

$25.00 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum per person CASH ONLY

Seating from 6:30pm

Approx. run time: 65 minutes









