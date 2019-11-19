KAT LIZ KRAMER: THIS IS ME is Heading to Don't Tell Mama
Kat Liz Kramer: This is Me is a show about finding your identity through music. Kat's songwriting is a blend between musical theatre and indie folk rock, but most of all it is uniquely Kat. Kat hopes to connect the world through songwriting and heal others like music has helped to heal her.
Directed by Susann Fletcher- Smith
Musical Direction by Mark Oleszko
Vocals by Aubrey Barnes & April Josephine with Lucas Shine on guitar and Frank Oleszko on Drums
Photography by Tyler William Milliron
$25.00 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum per person CASH ONLY
Seating from 6:30pm
Approx. run time: 65 minutes