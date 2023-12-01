Joshua Henry to Join Michael Feinstein And Jean-Yves Thibaudet Celebrating George Gershwin At Carnegie Hall

Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry will join Grammy Award nominees Michael Feinstein and Jean-Yves Thibaudet on Wednesday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m. at Carnegie Hall as a special guest for Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?, an evening that celebrates the music of George Gershwin with newly arranged piano duos and more. From beloved songs to lesser-known gems, this creative program sheds new light on Gershwin's music, including an original fantasy created by the artists that nods to Rhapsody in Blue—the first of a series of concerts at Carnegie Hall this season that celebrates the centenary of this groundbreaking work. The evening will also include musical selections by Gershwin contemporaries and successors, including Rodgers, Porter, Debussy, and Bernstein.



About the Artists

is a Grammy Award-winning performer and recording artist best known for his Tony-nominated leading roles in Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys, and Violet, as well as for his show-stopping performance as Aaron Burr in the cultural phenomenon, Hamilton. In December 2022, Joshua gave a critically acclaimed performance as Gaston in Disney's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration live on ABC. Joshua's debut album GROW is available worldwide on all streaming platforms. He is a BMG recording artist and opened for Diana Ross at The Hollywood Bowl. On screen, he starred as Roger Bart in the Academy Award nominated film tick, tick…BOOM!, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. He also starred as Jerlamarel, opposite Jason Momoa, in two seasons of Apple TV+'s show, SEE. Most recently, Joshua starred in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods, for which he won a Grammy Award for his performance as a principal vocalist on the 2022 Broadway revival cast recording. His other Broadway credits include In the Heights, Waitress, Shuffle Along, American Idiot, Porgy and Bess, Bring It On: The Musical. Off-Broadway: In the Heights, The Wrong Man.



has built a dazzling career bringing music of the Great American Songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy nominations to his Emmy-nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series, and concerts around the globe, his work as an educator and archivist defines Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.



In 2022, Feinstein released Gershwin Country, an album of standards in duet with some of the biggest names in country music, including Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, and Brad Paisley. In 2007, he founded the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs, master classes, and the annual Songbook Academy for high school students.



Feinstein serves on the Library of Congress' National Recording Preservation Board, an organization dedicated to ensuring the survival, conservation, and increased public availability of America's sound recording heritage. He is also artistic director of the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana. In 2010, he became director of the Jazz and Popular Song series at Jazz at Lincoln Center.



Feinstein was named principal pops conductor of the Pasadena Symphony in 2012 and made his conducting debut in June 2013 to celebrated critical acclaim. Feinstein's at the Nikko, his nightclub at San Francisco's Nikko Hotel, has presented the top talents of pop and jazz since 2013; and Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel opened in 2021. In 2022, Feinstein's / 54 Below in New York City received a Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre.

Jean-Yves Thibaudet



Through elegant musicality and an insightful approach to contemporary and established repertoire, Jean-Yves Thibaudet has earned a reputation as one of the world's finest pianists. He is especially known for his diverse interests beyond the classical world, including numerous collaborations in film, fashion, and visual art. A recording powerhouse, Mr. Thibaudet appears on more than 70 albums and six film scores. He is a devoted educator and is the first-ever artist-in-residence at the Colburn School, which awards several scholarships in his name.



In the 2023–2024 season, Mr. Thibaudet appears with 19 orchestras, performing Gershwin's Concerto in F, Saint-Saëns's Piano Concerto No. 5, Khachaturian's Piano Concerto, Ravel's Concerto in G, Debussy's Fantaisie, Messiaen's Turangalîla-Symphonie, and Scriabin's Prometheus. In addition to his orchestral dates, Mr. Thibaudet joins longtime collaborators, cellist Gautier Capuçon and violinist Lisa Batiashvili, for a trio tour of the United States. He also continues his multi-season focus on Debussy's Préludes, performing both books in recitals throughout Europe. With Michael Feinstein, he continues the acclaimed program Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?, presenting works by Gershwin, Rodgers, and more in new arrangements for piano, voice, and orchestra.



Mr. Thibaudet records exclusively for Decca. His most recent solo album, 2021's Carte Blanche, features a collection of deeply personal solo piano pieces never before recorded by the pianist. Other highlights from Mr. Thibaudet's catalog include a 2017 recording of Bernstein's The Age of Anxiety; recordings of the complete solo piano music of Debussy and Satie; and Grammy-nominated recordings of Ravel's complete solo piano works and Saint-Saëns's Piano Concertos Nos. 2 and 5. He is the soloist on Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch; his playing can also be heard in Pride & Prejudice, Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, Wakefield, and the Oscar-winning and critically acclaimed film Atonement. His concert wardrobe is designed by Dame Vivienne Westwood.





Program Information



Wednesday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage



Michael Feinstein AND JEAN-YVES THIBAUDET

Michael Feinstein, Vocals and Piano

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Piano

with

Joshua Henry, Special Guest



Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?



Sponsored by Breguet, Exclusive Timepiece of Carnegie Hall



Support for this concert is provided by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

Ticket Information

Tickets, priced at $30–$125, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.



For Carnegie Hall Corporation presentations taking place in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, a limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. The exceptions are Weill Music Institute and gala events. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.



In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.