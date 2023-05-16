Jordan Dobson, Tavon Olds-Sample, and Talia Suskauer Join BROADWAY SINGS LADY GAGA

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series has announced the lineup for its next major installment, Broadway Sings Lady Gaga. To close out Pride Weekend on June 26, a bombshell cast of Broadway stars will belt out completely new arrangements of the hits of the award-winning pop star, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.

The initial lineup boasts Max Chernin (Bright Star), Lila Coogan (Anastasia), Jordan Dobson (Bad Cinderella), Sam Gravitte (Wicked), Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls), Jim Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, Or Change), Olivia Lux ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along),Marcia Marcia Marcia ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Hayley Podschun (Hello Dolly), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Heath Saunders (Company), and DeLaney Westfall (Sweeney Todd), with more to be announced. Featured background singers are Kailey Boyle, Michael Wordly, and Katherine Thomas.

The concert will give tribute to select songs from Gaga's entire discography, including "Paparazzi", Edge of Glory", "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss.

Broadway Sings Lady Gaga is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Adele, Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, and Rihanna. For more information about Broadway Sings, including their upcoming Taylor Swift, Queen and Celine Dion concerts, visit www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit Click Here. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited number of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID barring the show is not sold out. All VIP ticket purchasers are guaranteed a seat. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.