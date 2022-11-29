Jonalyn Saxer, Katy Geraghty & More to Star in WHAT IF? BELOVED MUSICAL THEATRE CHARACTERS SWITCH SONGS
Come see familiar and new faces sing unexpected combinations from the most beloved musicals, while you ponder the question, What If…
What if Regina George sang "I'm the Greatest Star" from Funny Girl? What if the groundbreaking "Dead Mom" from Beetlejuice was given to Little Red from Into The Woods? Join in for an exciting evening of "What If"s as they give your favorite musical theater songs to characters that normally have no relation to them. Come see familiar and new faces sing unexpected combinations from the most beloved musicals, while you ponder the question, What If...
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present What If? Beloved Musical Theatre Characters Switch Songs on December 5, 2022. After a clever first edition in October, What If? is returning to 54 Below with a collection of new songs being sung by both Broadway and up and coming stars.
Featuring: Joe Bliss (The Baker), Helora Danna (The Baker's Wife, Eponine), Erin Engleman (Regina George), Katy Geraghty (Little Red), Mia Cherise Hall (Leading Player), Gryphyn Karimloo (Marius), Abi Monterey (Heather Chandler), Mikayla Renfrow (Cinderella), Carolina Rial (Elphaba), Jonalyn Saxer (Katherine Plumber), and David Wright (Aladdin, Jack Kelly).
Produced by Jorden Amir and Cara Weglarz, with music direction by Jorden Amir.
What If? Part 2 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, December 5th at 7:00pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW
54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.
A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.
54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.
Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.
November 29, 2022
Robert Brotherton, break-out funnyman of the hit Netflix reality show, “My Unorthodox Life,” is set to make his 54 Below debut performing a hilarious, holiday-inspired, cabaret jubilee tomorrow, Wednesday November 30th at 7:00pm.
THE ILENE GRAFF HOLIDAY SHOW! is Coming to 54 Below in December
November 29, 2022
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Ilene Graff in THE ILENE GRAFF HOLIDAY SHOW! on Wednesday, December 28th at 9:30 PM. Ilene and her very special guests will perform a host of holiday favorites inspired by the iconic Holiday specials of the ’60’s and ’70’s.
Kuhoo Verma, Nora Schell & More to Join Normal Ave's RELAUNCH PARTY at The Green Room 42
November 29, 2022
On Sunday, Dec 4, Normal Ave will present its ReLaunch Party at Green Room 42! Come celebrate their return with friends old and new for a night of celebration and song, as Normal Ave announces it's most exciting season yet!
Andrea Macasaet to Make Solo Concert Debut at Chelsea Table + Stage in January
November 29, 2022
CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the solo concert debut of Andrea Macasaet, one of the original Broadway stars of SIX the Musical, on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM.