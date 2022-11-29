Jonalyn Saxer, Katy Geraghty & More to Star in WHAT IF? BELOVED MUSICAL THEATRE CHARACTERS SWITCH SONGS

What if Regina George sang "I'm the Greatest Star" from Funny Girl? What if the groundbreaking "Dead Mom" from Beetlejuice was given to Little Red from Into The Woods? Join in for an exciting evening of "What If"s as they give your favorite musical theater songs to characters that normally have no relation to them. Come see familiar and new faces sing unexpected combinations from the most beloved musicals, while you ponder the question, What If...

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present What If? Beloved Musical Theatre Characters Switch Songs on December 5, 2022. After a clever first edition in October, What If? is returning to 54 Below with a collection of new songs being sung by both Broadway and up and coming stars.

Featuring: Joe Bliss (The Baker), Helora Danna (The Baker's Wife, Eponine), Erin Engleman (Regina George), Katy Geraghty (Little Red), Mia Cherise Hall (Leading Player), Gryphyn Karimloo (Marius), Abi Monterey (Heather Chandler), Mikayla Renfrow (Cinderella), Carolina Rial (Elphaba), Jonalyn Saxer (Katherine Plumber), and David Wright (Aladdin, Jack Kelly).

Produced by Jorden Amir and Cara Weglarz, with music direction by Jorden Amir.

What If? Part 2 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, December 5th at 7:00pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

