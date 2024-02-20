Join Nayeli Abrego and Zack Krajnyak to Perform at The Green Room 42 in March

The Green Room 42 will present Nayeli Abrego and Zack Krajnyak for the first time on March 16, 2024. Best friends since their days at NYU, Nayeli and Zack will at last reunite in NYC for an afternoon of music, friendship, and reminiscing. Known for their vocal prowess and captivating storytelling, they will share their versions of Broadway classics, forgotten gems, and reimagined pop favorites. They will be joined by Elijah Caldwell (music director and pianist), Will Leet (guitarist), and Elmo Zapp (cellist). The program will include selections by Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Weber, John Kander, and more.

Nayeli Abrego and Zack Krajnyak will perform at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 1pm. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Nayeli Abrego

has recently returned to New York City, after performing in concerts and theatres across Canada for years. She is known for her deeply moving and compelling stage presence, as well as her soaring and powerful vocals. NYC Concert: Human: A New Ancient Musical (54 Below), LIC Concerts (Gantry Plaza State Park). Central America Concert: Solo Tour (El teatro nacional de El Salvador, La universidad centroamericana). Select Canadian Concert: Symphony in the Gardens: Broadway Musicals (Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra), Starbright 2019, Starbright 2022, and You've Got a Friend... The Music of Carole King and James Taylor (Victoria Playhouse Petrolia), and 80s Solid Gold 2 (Stage West Calgary). Select Canadian Theatre: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (Thousand Islands Playhouse, Western Canada Theatre, Mayfield Dinner Theatre, New West Theatre), and All You Need Is Love...And Rock And Roll (RuBarb Productions). Nayeli will soon compete as a 2024 semifinalist in the prestigious Lotte Lenya Competition. @NayeliMusica www.nayeliabrego.com

is a New York based actor, singer, musician and educator, known for his vocal versatility and sensitive performances. Favorite credits include Dogfight, Ghost the Musical, Forever Plaid (Media Theatre), Sondheim On Sondheim, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sweeney Todd (Theater 2020, NY Innovative Theatre Award Winner for his portrayal of "Anthony"), John & Jen (Siren & Sailor Theatre Co.), Titus Andronicus, Trojan Women (Hudson Classical Theatre Company). He has performed at Radio City Music Hall, Yankee Stadium, and with the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra. Zack is a proud member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA. @Zackrajnyak www.zackkrajnyak.com