John Brancy & Peter Dugan to Make Café Carlyle Debut in April

On April 20 and 21, 2023, at 8:45PM, Grammy-Winning baritone, John Brancy, and pianist and host of NPR's From The Top, Peter Dugan, bring an evening of entertainment and song to Café Carlyle. These dynamic, versatile performers have been captivating audiences with their innovative approach to the art of song in solo recitals at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, and the Kennedy Center.

They bring their unique music making to Café Carlyle this spring in a fresh, new take on the Cabaret, with a mix of jazz, popular music, and classical genres including songs from beloved composers such as Weill, Ravel, Porter, Brel, Hahn, Gershwin and Rachmaninoff. Committed to reenergizing and reinventing the traditional recital the duo has been praised by The Washington Post for being "so refreshingly, marvelously different." and Mr. Brancy by The New York Times as a "suavely warm baritone...dashing."

"As a duo, we are excited to embrace a new and familiar realm of repertoire," said Mr. Brancy on the upcoming debut. "Standards and the Great Song Book. The opportunity to take the stage at Cafe Carlyle to venture into this world is a dream come true. To sing among giants such as Bobby Short, Rufus Wainwright, Eartha Kitt, Alan Cumming, Isaac Mizrahi, and Elaine Stritch to name just a few leaves us spellbound. We have played solo sold out recitals at Carnegie and the Kennedy Center, but this will be our first club, and what a club it is."

This summer, Mr. Brancy will debut at the Aix-en-Provence festival in a new world premiere opera by Sir George Benjamin, and Mr. Dugan has just come off a world tour with superstar violinist Joshua Bell.

Follow Mr. Brancy on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, Mr. Dugan on Instagram and Facebook, and Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook for more information.

Performance Details:

John Brancy and Peter Dugan In Concert

April 20 & 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM

Café Carlyle at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue | New York, NY

Link: rosewoodhotels.com/en/the-carlyle-new-york/experiences/cafe-carlyle/john-brancy-peter-dugan-at-cafe-carlyle

John Brancy, baritone

Peter Dugan, piano

Program to include:

Prologue

KURT WEILL: Love Song

JAY GORNEY: Brother can you spare a dime?

France

VERNON DUKE: April in Paris

FERMO DANTE MARCHETTI: Fascination

JACQUES BREL:

Vesoul

J'aimais

Ne me quitte pas

ERIK SATIE:

Je Te Veux

Gnossienne #3

Germany

KURT WEILL:

Muschel von Margate (Petroleum Song)

Berlin im Licht

Speak Low

Lost in the Stars

Mack the Knife

America

RICHARD RODGERS:

It's Easy to Remember

Where or When

COLE PORTER:

I happen to like New York

Night and Day

Tickets:



General Seating begins at $85 per person / Bar Seating $55 / Premium Seating: $135. Reservations can be made online via Tock.

About John Brancy



During the 22/23 season, Grammy Award-winning baritone John Brancy makes major debuts with the Aix en Provence festival in the new world premiere by Sir George Benjamin, and debuts with Cleveland Orchestra, Brancy made his role debut as Escamillo in Carmen with MasterVoices at Jazz at Lincoln Center in a newly translated English version by Broadway legend Sheldon Harnick directed by Sammi Cannold; he took on the role of Franz Wolff-Metternich in the world premiere of La Beauté du monde, by playwright Michel Marc Bouchard and composer Julien Bilodeau, at Opéra de Montréal; and performed as a soloist with Theater Erfurt in conductor/composer Alexander Prior's arrangement of Schubert's Winterreise for orchestra. Brancy also reprised HEROES for NYFOS in collaboration with Charles Yang and Peter and Kara Dugan. The previous 21/22 season, Brancy made his role debut as Guglielmo in two new productions of Mozart's Cosi Fan Tutte at San Francisco Opera and San Diego Opera to great critical acclaim. He performed Durufle's Requiem and Joseph Cantaloube songs with the Milwaukee Symphony and Mahler's Songs of the Wayfarer with APEX Ensemble in Montclair, NJ. Brancy also released a self produced collaborative album with Avie Records and Vocal Arts DC, The Journey Home: Live from the Kennedy Center which presented Brancy and pianist Peter Dugan in a recital program inspired by the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. The recital was also filmed and aired on the new PBS app AllArts TV. Brancy also sang and recorded selections from Hanns Eisler's Hollywooder Liederbuch with the Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra in Los Angeles as well as joined forces with Tony Award-winning composer Adam Guettel to create a short film titled Medusa as part of his song cycle Myths and Hymns, produced by MasterVoices, which has also featured artists Dove Cameron, Renée Fleming, and Cheyenne Jackson. ​Brancy has sung headlining performances with leading orchestras and opera companies around the world, including the LA Phil, San Francisco Symphony, Oper Frankfurt, Boston Symphony, Glyndebourne Festival Opera,, Pacific Opera Victoria,, Florida Grand Opera and Opera Omaha, among others. His concert and recital appearances have taken him to the Royal Concertgebouw, Wigmore Hall, Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, Alice Tully Hall, and the Kennedy Center. A native of New Jersey, Brancy has a B.A. and Graduate Diploma in Vocal Performance from The Juilliard School in New York. Brancy is a frequent guest performer at Madison Square Gardens, where he sings the National Anthem before New York Ranger games.

About Peter Dugan



Pianist Peter Dugan's debut performances with Michael Tilson Thomas and the San Francisco Symphony were described by the SF Chronicle as "fearlessly athletic." He is heard across America as the host of NPR's beloved program From the Top. Mr. Dugan tours internationally in recital with violinist Joshua Bell, whom he recently joined for At Home With Music, a national PBS broadcast and live album release on Sony Classical. Prizing stylistic versatility as the hallmark of a 21st century musician, Mr. Dugan is equally at home in classical, jazz, and pop idioms.

Mr. Dugan performs regularly in partnership with friends and artists who share a passion for expanding the world of classical music. He and his wife, mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan, tour frequently as The Dugans, and have performed stylistically diverse programs at Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, WQXR's Greene Space, and on PBS Great Performances' Now Hear This. The Wall Street Journal described Mr. Dugan's collaboration with violinist/vocalist Charles Yang as a "classical-meets-rockstar duo." Mr. Dugan and baritone John Brancy have given recitals at Alice Tully Hall, Carnegie Hall, and the Kennedy Center, and won first prize at the 2018 Montreal International Music Competition. Mr. Dugan's solo appearances include performances with the San Francisco Symphony, Houston Symphony, and New World Symphony.

Mr. Dugan is head of the Artist in Residence program at pianoSonoma and a founding faculty member of the Resonance and Soundboard Institutes at Honeywell Arts Academy. He is a graduate of the The Juilliard School and a Yamaha Artist.

About Café Carlyle:



Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years - from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle.