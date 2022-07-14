Joe's Pub To Present LUNA & THE STARBODIES By Truth Future Bachman

Fresh off a two week workshop at the Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College, Joe's Pub at the Public Theater will present 'LUNA & THE STARBODIES', a theatrical concept album, on Friday July 29th at 7pm.

Earth is no longer safe for Luna, a transient starlet on the cusp of womanhood. Hitchhiking the night sky, she conceives three young rockstars, The Starbodies, who ignite the mother within her and illuminate her cosmic destiny. A transcendent new concept album that combines the suspense of Watchmen with the camp of Glee, 'LUNA & THE STARBODIES' is an epic musical short about a life in transition. From the mind of composer, vocalist, and writer, Truth Future Bachman, this next chapter of "The Shapeshifters" Universe, encourages audiences of every age, gender, and sexuality to find their tribe, sing along, and reach the hero within.

The concert will feature performances by electro pop artist Blu Morpho, Truth Future Bachman (Shapeshifters, FARMED, Black Light), Z Infante (Kiss My Aztec, Alice by Heart), Mariye (On Sugarland), and Zia (Rent). Music direction is by Josh Kight (Hamilton, Philip Tour) and dramaturgy is by Dezi Tibbs.

TRUTH FUTURE BACHMAN is a composer, vocalist, and writer of socially focused musicals. NYTimes: "musically and vocally rich", Truth is praised for "golden-voiced", "soulful vocals" (Vulture). Recently featured in Teen Vogue. Select original musicals: Shapeshifters (MTF, The Delacorte), Horsemanship (Princeton Arts Fellowship), FARMED: A Live Podcast Album (WNYC, Fresh Ground Pepper, Theatre C, Joe's Pub). Truth has authored 10 full length musicals, and musically directed, supervised, or performed in nearly 100 off Broadway musicals and plays. Their short film Who Holds Us debuted at NewFest 2021. Truth is an artist in residence at La Mama E.T.C. and an alum of New Dramatists Composer-Librettist Studio, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Joe's Pub Working Group, and NYU Tisch. 2022 Richard Rogers Award Finalist, 2022 Jonathan Larson Award Finalist, and 2021 Jerome Hill Finalist in music. Upcoming: Poof! with Trevor Project founder Celeste Lescene at Twenty Summers in Provincetown, MA.



Tickets are $15 and are available online now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185983®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpublictheater.org%2Fproductions%2Fjoes-pub%2F2022%2Ft%2Ftruth-future-bachman%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, by phone at (212) 539-8500 , or in person at the Taub Box Office at 425 Lafayette Street (at Astor Place), New York, NY 10003.