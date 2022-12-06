Joe's Pub IN CONCERT Series to Return to The Public Theater's Under The Radar Festival in January

Joe's Pub will present the return of In Concert, the venue's annual series with fellow Public Theater program the Under the Radar Festival, which will run January 4-22, 2023. Taking place on the iconic Joe's Pub stage at The Public Theater, the In Concert collaboration supports the overarching mission of both the venue and the festival, which is to support artists on a cellular level, give rise to underrepresented voices, and provide the joyous thrill of discovery to audiences.

Director of Joe's Pub Alex Knowlton said, "This is one of my favorite times of year - when Under the Radar quite literally takes over the entire Public Theater. I feel so fortunate that we get to join forces to present artists who we love from the Joe's Pub family to new audiences during the annual festival. Joe's Pub and Under the Radar share a foundation in pushing boundaries and blurring aesthetics and I am honored to share a slice of who is on our stage during the festival!!

The Under The Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert series endeavors to re-engineer the intersection of music and theater, with a healthy dose of wit. In Concert highlights the multi-disciplinary hybrids emerging from this renowned venue's day-to-day programming. These artists are using these art forms in new and exciting ways to create methods of storytelling that are wholly their own.

Migguel Anggelo's LatinXoxo

Thursday-Tuesday, January 12, 15 & 17 at Various Times

Performed in English and Spanish

LatinXoxo is Migguel Anggelo's nonconforming and self-accepting rallying cry: a break from "Latin Lover" clichés and his own Venezuelan father's gendered expectations. With indelible precision, weaving in and out of the audience, the artist connects past and present while unraveling the stereotypes that would otherwise constrain him. A highly personal story, LatinXoxo is an artful collage of theater, queer comedy, physical movement, and sumptuous song selections. The music spans decades of pop hits, his own original works, and the Spanish boleros that defined Anggelo's youth.

Salty Brine's Bigmouth Strikes Again: The Smiths Show

Thursday-Friday, January 12, 15, 18, 20 at Various Times

The candles flicker. The rain beats down. And the creature stirs. Salty Brine ventures into the dark and disturbed as he twists Mary Shelley's Frankenstein around The Smiths' post-punk, indie classic The Queen is Dead. Witness a hideous monster come to life in the latest edition of Brine's The Living Record Collection, which takes incredible albums and twists them in style and form until they are at once familiar and foreign, nostalgic and new.

This performance is presented as part of the Vanguard Residency Honoring the Memory of Barbara Maier Gustern.

Eszter Balint's I Hate Memory

Thursday, January 19 at 9:30PM

The architecture of I Hate Memory is a set of songs tracing Balint's journey from communist Hungary to '70s-80s NYC by way of her parents' radical theater group and winding its way through a Lower East Side mofongo of glamour, poverty, sex, drugs, darkness, and yes, light. The show digs fearlessly into oppression, freedom, the possibilities in chaos, the dreams and lost dreams of America, and the battles with memory when you are most invested in the now. The songs and original concept are by Balint and Stew, with direction by Lucy Sexton.

Negin Farsad's The Case For American Exceptionalism by a Lady Muz

Thursday-Saturday, January 19-21 at Various Times

The ultimate case for American exceptionalism is brought to you by none other than your favorite Iranian-American Muslim comedian who is also 5'4'' tall. Negin Farsad cycles through her life as an Iranian-American Muslim, married to a Black man, with one of those typical Bliranian toddlers. It's an evening of standup-comedy-meets-TED Talk-meets-ethnic-lady that through (occasionally dumb) jokes and (surprisingly elegant) PowerPoint, defines patriotism, deconstructs Dave Matthews fans, AND solves the curse of soggy sandwich bread.

Julian Fleisher's Under the Radar

Tuesday, January 17 at 9:30PM

In Julian Fleisher: Under The Radar, Julian Fleisher, a beloved member of the Joe's Pub community since the early days, contemplates the purpose of being an entertainer...while entertaining! Leveraging American pop music's obsessions with love, sex, loneliness, travel, and return, Fleisher wonders whether he has ever really known any of these himself. Is a person who devotes themselves to singing about life's most precious, profound, and important moments any more qualified to understand them? Or does living life through song only lead one to believe so? He does this while, as the Washington Post put it, "blowing the roof off" the club.

JOE'S PUB

a program of The Public Theater, was named for Public Theater founder Joseph Papp. Since it opened in 1998, Joe's Pub has played a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting artists at all stages of their careers with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. In addition to one-night-only concerts and multi-night engagements, Joe's Pub is home to the annual Habibi Festival, which hosts artists representing contemporary and traditional musics of the SWANA (Southwest Asia/North Africa) region, and The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong curation series that celebrates the career, and community, of a prolific and influential artist, including Nona Hendryx, Judy Collins, Laurie Anderson, and Barbara Maier Gustern.

With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents over 700 shows featuring artists from all over the world and hosts over 100,000 audience members annually. Beyond public performances, Joe's Pub also leads artist development programs like New York Voices, a commissioning program that helps musicians develop new performance projects, and Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist-led development and collaboration cohort. Current commissioned artists include Daniel J. Watts & Nick Blaemire, Liza Paul & Bahia Watson, Sunny Jain, Vuyo Sotashe & Chris Pattishall, and treya lam. Joe's Pub is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

