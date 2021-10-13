Joe's Pub Announces Holiday Performances Featuring Sandra Bernhard, Murray Hill, Matt Rogers and Yemen Blues

New York City's iconic venue, Joe's Pub opened its doors on October 5 welcoming a star-studded fall season kicking off with 5 sold-out nights for Justin VivIan Bond. Today, they are sharing the eclectic holiday performances from November 23 through December 31. For the first time ever the venue introduces $10 Tuesdays for all shows running from now through December.

Comedian, Murray Hill will begin the holiday run on December 14 through December 18 followed by Matt Rogers and Yemen Blues, concluding on December 31 with Sandra Bernhard. Special guests include Bridget Everett, Angie Pontani, INya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nyang Bassey, Ike Ufomadu, The Nutcrackers Band and Henry Koperski.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 - Saturday, Dec. 18 Murray Hill: A Murray Little Christmas with Opener Ike Ufomadu

SHOW HO HO HO BIZ !!! NYC's beloved comedian and larger-than-life personality Murray Hill (aka Mr. Showbiz) is back live, and still alive! Murray gives the much-needed gift of holiday cheer and showbiz denial to Joe's Pub with his legendary Yuletide holiday show: A Murray Little Christmas. If there is anyone to get us in the holiday spirit and forget about the world's collapse, it's Murray and his fun-loving pals. Special guests include: Bridget Everett, Angie Pontani, INya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nya/">Nyang Bassey, Ike Ufomadu, The Nutcrackers Band, and more. Have Yourself A Murray Little Christmas!

Sunday, Dec. 19 and Monday, Dec. 20 Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?

Tickets go on sale Oct 15 at 1PM ET

Matt Rogers leaves comedy forever with the highly anticipated release of his holiday album, Have You Heard of Christmas? Live on stage, Matt will perform every original song from this very real seasonal classic, which is definitely for sure coming out this year. Accompanied by the talented musical director and co-composer Henry Koperski on the keys and joined by special guests, Matt welcomes you to join him for a drink or two and confront yourself with the question...Have You Heard of Christmas?

Tuesday, Dec. 21 - Thursday, Dec. 23 Yemen Blues with Opener Ahmed Alshaiba

Yemen Blues was founded by it's charismatic lead singer Ravid Kahalani in 2010. Yemen Blues draws on a powerful mixture of Yemenite, West African and Jazz influences. The mambo and North African rhythms create a joyful and deep foundation, while the vocals remind the listener of ancient Arabic chants and at the same time funk and blues. Yemen Blues brings audiences to their feet whether in a rock club or a concert hall. The sound is infectious, and the impulse to sway and sing-along becomes involuntary.

Sunday, Dec. 26 - Friday, Dec. 31 Sandra Bernhard: Bern It Down with Opener Unitard

Like a world war that finally ends in Victor/">Victor/">Victor/">Victory, we have come out the other side. A collective trial of patience, self-discipline & endless sheet pan dinners. Social distancing, eye frying Zoom meetings, shocks of gray hair, hours of TV, sleepless nights, long afternoon naps, avoiding heavy-breathing joggers, hand scrubbings, double masked glares at those too cavalier to bother wearing them, moving in with parents, abandoning the city, family freak-outs. Yes, slowly we are making our way out of the bunker, but do we really want it to be like it was? Sandy thinks not. She says "Bern It Down." Take it one step at a time. Maybe we just needed an overhaul. And if you're still finding it a little hard to get off of the sofa, we understand. Well, where better to break in your social skills than at Joe's Pub with Lady Bernhard's annual holiday show? A little bit of glamour, a touch of indulgence, a breezy melody and a couple of strong drinks. Sandy's back & so are you.

For more information visit: https://publictheater.org/programs/joes-pub/