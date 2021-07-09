Joe Gulla's THE BRONX QUEEN Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below welcomes back Joe Gulla's "The Bronx Queen" this July 23rd at 9:45pm as part of their reopening line up. This date marks playwright/actor/reality Star Joe Gulla's first appearance at "Broadway's Supper Club" since his sold out debut!

Provocative, poignant, hysterical, "The Bronx Queen", with its electric combination of spoken word and song, packs a Bronx-style emotional punch that promises real tears from equal parts crying and laughing!

Best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Garbo, Gay.Porn.Mafia, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Joe performs his smart/fun/funny/fearless solo show in the tradition of legendary monologist Spalding Gray. Sitting alone at a table... notebook and bottle of water at the ready, Joe (bait and!) tackles the seriocomic issue of growing up as a gay Italian boy... in the Bronx!

Says the playwright, "People ask me about the title all the time and many come expecting a drag show or stand up comedy routine! I enjoy this confusion! But, the show is actually inspired by fishing trips that my Dad took me on when I was a kid. His goal was to "toughen me up".. to sorta knock "the gay" out of me! Ha! His plan proved very unsuccessful!"

"It always made me laugh that he was doing all of this aboard a gigantic boat called... "The Bronx Queen!" I mean, you can't make this stuff up! In the show, I tell the story of my youth... my coming out. But, I tell my story in juxtaposition to real news stories about that ill-fated (but perfectly named!) ship!"

This Feinstein's/54 performance of "The Bronx Queen" will also feature special guest, actor/chanteuse Susan Campanaro. Company member of the hit Off-Broadway show, Tony & Tina's Wedding in NYC, US and Japan tours for 28 years, Susan also co-wrote and stars in Missing Person, a musical based on her legendary nightlife persona, Lavinia Draper.

Joe Gulla's The Bronx Queen plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 23rd at 9:45pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Photo Credit: Stephen Mihalchik