Jimmy James to Perform at Red Eye NY This Month

Daniel Nardicio will present Jimmy James live at Red Eye NY, on Wednesday, Dec 28th.

In the early 80's through mid '90s Jimmy James became a darling of the talk show circuit making numerous national television appearances on DONAHUE, GERALDO, SALLY, Joan Rivers, CNN, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT, E!, RuPAUL's VH1 and others.

He garnered international attention as the world's best Marilyn Monroe impersonator. To this day, no one (male or female) has rivaled his beautiful, well-studied, natural-like and haunting recreation of the iconic star.

James considers himself a performance artist.

His tribute to Marilyn Monroe started in 1981 - and was live!

In 1996 Jimmy James was asked to appear on a giant Billboard in the center of Times Square as Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland & Bette Davis along with Supermodel Linda Evangelista for the K E N A R clothing line.

By 1997 he retired the 'Marilyn' part of his show to evolve as an artist and broaden his horizons into songwriting, recording and further expanding his repertoire of Voices.

His first Dance Club single in 1998: "Who Wants To Be Your Lover" produced by the Berman Bros. with remixes by Chris Cox and Barry Harris of Thunderpuss 2000 was popular nationwide in video bars. The music video is on YouTube. And the song made it to #1 in Japan.

By 2007 James wrote and recorded a full length album featuring his global hit "Fashionista." Making it to the top of the BILLBOARD Dance charts, and now with over 25 Million views on YouTube from fan-made videos. The song has been often licensed to television and film.

After becoming a diverse artist in his own right, James has also performed for celebrities who have commanded his appearance such as: Whoopi Goldberg, Elton John, Demi Moore, Patti LaBelle, Jane Seymour, Rich Little, Joan Collins, Barbara Eden, Cyndi Lauper, Boy George, Debbie Harry, George Burns, Eartha Kitt, Norman Mailer, John Waters, Norman Mailer and many more.

Performance Details:

Jimmy James 100% Live

FASHIONISTA & Legendary Voices!

Wednesday, Dec 28th. doors 6pm show 7pm

Red Eye NY 355 W 41st St