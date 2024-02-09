Jessica Quarello Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT This March At 54 Below

Jessica Quarello is joining Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on March 16th.

Jess is wife to the love of her life, Matt, and an Extra Lucky Mom to two girls. She is a content creator, singer, actor, disability advocate, and published writer living in Short Hills, NJ. In 2020 she gave birth to Adeline, who at birth was diagnosed with Down syndrome. What started as a traumatic and scary diagnosis has propelled her into a life of advocacy and passion for her daughter and the Down syndrome community. She co-founded the advocacy platform Extra Lucky Moms with Taryn Lagonigro whom she met and connected with through friendship and advocacy efforts in May of 2021. ELM is committed to showing the world what it means to be Extra Lucky and to inspire those outside the disability community to create a more inclusive world. Jess started sharing her family and disability advocacy on TikTok (162K+) in 2020 and over the last three years has been able to partner with many amazing brands open to inclusion and disability visibility. Jess is so excited about the amazing opportunity to represent Walmart and Kimberly Clark as the 2024 Huggies Brand Ambassador. Authenticity is so important to Jess which makes this collaboration beautiful and fulfilling. She hopes to inspire others facing a disability diagnosis to not fear the future but to embrace a new beautiful perspective.



About Mom's Night Out

Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Nancy Chamberlain.

Previously announced cast members include Sarrah Strimel Bentley (A Damn Good Co, Big Fish, An American In Paris), Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton), Alison Mahoney (The Singing Baker, Evita), Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera) and Taylor Sorice (Billboard JAZZ). Stay tuned for additional cast and creative announcements and follow @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 16th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.