Jennifer McClain to Make Her New York City Cabaret Debut

Jennifer McClain, a celebrated figure in the South Florida entertainment scene, is set to make her cabaret New York City debut, "Chanteuse on the Loose: To All the Guys I've Loved Before." Presented by Ricky Spears, this performance will be an evening of storytelling, laughter, and song at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The performance will take place on Friday, March 22nd at 7pm.

Jennifer McClain, known for her dynamic vocal range and engaging stage presence, brings over 25 years of experience entertaining diverse audiences. In intimate bars, grand charity events, or large festivals from South Florida to Puerto Vallarta, Key West to Fire Island and Provincetown, McClain has dazzled with her ability to effortlessly transition between musical genres. Her New York City cabaret debut is not only a milestone in her career but also a testament to her versatile talent and enduring appeal.

The show, "To All the Guys I've Loved Before," will feature an eclectic mix of music, from sultry torch songs and high-energy anthems to comedic Broadway numbers. McClain's vast repertoire and charismatic performance style promise a night that will resonate with music lovers of all tastes.

Jennifer McClain shares, "This debut is a dream come true for me. New York City has always been the pinnacle of performance art, and to have the opportunity to share my passion with this audience is beyond exhilarating. I promise a night of connection, joy, and music that speaks to the heart."

Attendees are reminded of a $25.00 food and/or beverage minimum in addition to the cover charge, ensuring a full sensory experience of exquisite dining paired with unparalleled musical entertainment. Guests are encouraged to arrive on time to secure their seats.

About Jennifer McClain

Jennifer McClain is a multifaceted performer whose career spans over 25 years across various venues and media appearances, including NYE on CNN and a starring role in the 2023 film BIG EASY QUEENS. With a Bachelor of Music in Musical Theatre, her performances are a testament to her broad musical education and her ability to engage audiences with her versatile talent.