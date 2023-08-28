Jen Brett Will Play Birdland With MOSAIC On October 8th

WORLDWIDE PERFORMER AND NEW YORK CITY NATIVE

JEN BRETT

TAKES THE ONE AND ONLY BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB IN

“MOSAIC”

WITH HER HUSBAND AND ACCLAIMED JAZZ AND ROCK GUITARIST

RICKY WESTRIP

ALSO FEATURING JAZZ BASSIST AND DRUMMER

COLEMAN COOK & RYAN KNUDSEN

ONE NIGHT ONLY – SUNDAY OCTOBER 8TH AT 5:30 PM

JEN BRETT – Seen performing worldwide from Alaska to Europe, this renowned singer returns back to her humble small town, New York City, for a performance at the famous Birdland Jazz Club. She will be accompanied by her husband (all the way from the United Kingdom), Ricky Westrip, on guitar, and Coleman Cook and Ryan Knudsen on bass and drums, respectively. This well-versed quartet will be playing everything from jazz standards to rock and pop, with even some original works never performed live before! There is a $30 music charge with an additional $20 food or beverage minimum. Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 W. 44th Street, on the corner of 8th Avenue and 44th in New York City. Tickets can be found HERE.

“We will be doing everything for everyone,” Brett comments. “Anyone who comes to this show will know almost every song and will surely be tapping their feet all night!”

She also notes, “To me, it is so important to highlight the work of new and emerging artists. They are the future of the music industry and essential to New York itself. You will see how hard Ricky I worked to bring this show to life and our love for each other onstage makes this show even more special!”

JEN BRETT is a stage actress and vocalist born, raised, and trained in the Big Apple! She has a career in regional theater around the country performing in shows like The Little Mermaid, Chicago, and ELF: The Musical. For the last few years she has made a name for herself in the cruise ship world, proudly featured in the original casts and launches of the two newest Celebrity Cruise Line ships - Apex and Beyond. She has most recently been seen performing with the vocalist group Unique3, showing off her Broadway chops with her solo moment, “Somewhere” from West Side Story.

She is now back in the New York scene and flexing her creative muscles any chance she can get!

Visit the Jen Brett website HERE and the Ricky Westrip Instagram page HERE.

Visit the Birdland website HERE.

ABOUT BIRDLAND:

Since 1948 Birdland has provided New York City with the best in jazz entertainment. With a few location changes and some time off now and then, due to different circumstances, Birdland is still going strong, stronger than ever, in fact, with the Birdland Main Room and the Birdland Theater presenting more than jazz now. Thanks to two different variety shows a week, Jim Caruso's Cast Party and The Lineup with Susie Mosher, as well as the Broadway At Birdland Series, more and more Broadway stars, comics, drag acts, dance shows, and unique acts like Gunhild Carling and Jason Kravits Off The Top! are enoying sold out houses in the 44th Street location.