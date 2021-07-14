Jelani Remy to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut

Prior to resuming his starring role of Eddie Kendricks in the Tony AwardÂ® winning production of Ain't Too Proud, Jelani Remy will return to Feinstein's/54 Below with a solo show on July 21 & 27 at 9:45 PM.

Jelani will serve up a feast of pop, soul, and musical theater songs in his own dynamic, signature style. One of the most popular and charismatic young actors on Broadway, Jelani will serenade audiences with his smooth, silky tenor and onstage charm. Join him for an evening of love and laughter as he makes his solo debut in Broadway's Living Room.

In addition to Ain't Too Proud, Jelani's credits include three years as Simba in the Broadway, National Tour, and Vegas company of Disney's The Lion King, as well as parts in Disney's High School Musical and High School Musical 2, Parade, Cabaret, and the recent off-Broadway production of Smokey Joe's Cafe.

Ticket and venue information

Tickets, membership information, and a full schedule are available at www.54below.com or by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below, which set a new culinary standard for New York City entertainment venues when it opened 9 years ago in 2012 will continue to offer elevated classic American cuisine but with a brand-new menu created by Consulting Chef Harold Dieterle, best known to foodies everywhere as the Season 1 winner of Top Chef. Chef Dieterle's prior restaurants include Perilla, The Marrow, and Kin Shop, which received a two-star rating from the New York Times.

Presiding over the kitchen and leading the culinary team on a nightly basis will be Chef de Cuisine Jonathan Mecca, who formerly served as Executive Sous Chef at One If by Land and La Grenouille, among others. Although the new menu will retain some beloved guest favorites, it will feature mostly new dishes designed to delight and inspire diners at both the 7:00 and 9:45 PM shows.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download their Safety Plan, click here.