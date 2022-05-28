Jazz Vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli Takes on Tuesday Night Residency at Birdland Theater

BIRDLAND THEATER will present acclaimed jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli in a new monthlong Tuesday residency starting on May 31 at 5:30 PM. After Stravelli opens the series, each month the club will showcase a new artist. Stravelli - who has been compared to the legendary Ella Fitzgerald by the New York Times, hailing her "emotional intelligence, easy-going confidence and impeccable taste" - will be joined by pianist Michael Kanan and bassist Pat O'Leary. There is a $20 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Stravelli's trio has been collaborating for over ten years, developing a close musical bond that breeds spirited and spontaneous performances. Their arrangements feature a hard swinging style rooted in straight ahead jazz, coupled with Stravelli's totally modern lyric interpretations. For Birdland the trio will share their signature mix of much-loved American Songbook classics along with many wonderful lesser-known compositions- highlighting the full range of the Songbook's creators from immigrants to African-Americans to female composers and lyricists. Stravelli's residency comes on the heels of her recent 2022 MAC Award win for "Major Female Vocalist" and a cover feature on the May issue of Hot House Jazz Magazine.

Gabrielle Stravelli premiered renowned jazz pianist Fred Hersch's song cycle Rooms of Light and toured the U.S. premiering Wynton Marsalis's Abyssinian Mass. She headlined the 2021 and 2018 WBGO Jazz on the Mountain Festival in New Paltz, NY, the 2019 Providencia Jazz Festival in Santiago, Chile, the 2016 All That Jazz Festival in Eleuthera, Bahamas and the 2014 Maree Sonore Festival in Venice, Italy. As a U.S. State Department "Jazz Ambassador," she has performed and taught throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America.

There is a $20 food and beverage minimum. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.

Photo Credits: Matt Baker