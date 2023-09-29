Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jeremy Morse Bring IT'S MY SHOW DAMMIT! to 54 Below Next Summer

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jeremy Morse in This Is My Show, Dammit! on June 16th, 2024 at 7pm.

Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jeremy Morse duke it out on Daddy's Day in their 54 Below duo debut, This is My Show Dammit!. These real-life dads are known for their roles in Broadway's Be More Chill and Waitress and are spending their Father's Day like all good daddies do…away from their kids. Jason and Jeremy will be taking their character skills to the extreme, exploring their storied careers, and battling each other until the final button to see who will be crowned the character King…and who will end up second banana.

Featuring songs by Tony nominee Joe Iconis and character duets from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, Jeremy and Jason deliver a ludicrous, hilarious, non-stop roller coaster ride of character-actor goodness that will leave you wondering if the world even needs a leading man ever again ever.

Bring your friends and enemies to witness these two pals telling stories, singing tunes, and fighting to the death…or, well, performing until you satisfy your $25 minimums!

Special guests and other creative personnel will be announced at a later date.

Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jeremy Morse in This Is My Show, Dammit! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 16th, 2024. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees.) Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.