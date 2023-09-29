Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jeremy Morse Bring IT'S MY SHOW DAMMIT! to 54 Below Next Summer

The performance is on June 16th, 2024

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 1 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 2 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 3 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem
10 Videos Full Of Frippery For THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR At Birdland Theater Photo 4 10 Frivolous Bryce Edwards Videos

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jeremy Morse in This Is My Show, Dammit! on June 16th, 2024 at 7pm.

Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jeremy Morse duke it out on Daddy's Day in their 54 Below duo debut, This is My Show Dammit!. These real-life dads are known for their roles in Broadway's Be More Chill and Waitress and are spending their Father's Day like all good daddies do…away from their kids. Jason and Jeremy will be taking their character skills to the extreme, exploring their storied careers, and battling each other until the final button to see who will be crowned the character King…and who will end up second banana. 

Featuring songs by Tony nominee Joe Iconis and character duets from some of Broadway's greatest musicals, Jeremy and Jason deliver a ludicrous, hilarious, non-stop roller coaster ride of character-actor goodness that will leave you wondering if the world even needs a leading man ever again ever.

Bring your friends and enemies to witness these two pals telling stories, singing tunes, and fighting to the death…or, well, performing until you satisfy your $25 minimums!

Special guests and other creative personnel will be announced at a later date.

Jason SweetTooth Williams and Jeremy Morse in This Is My Show, Dammit! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 16th, 2024.  Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees.) Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO Comes to 54 Below in October Photo
54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO Comes to 54 Below in October

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo in October. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

2
Steve Ross Brings Fall Collection to Birdland Jazz Club in October Photo
Steve Ross Brings 'Fall Collection' to Birdland Jazz Club in October

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of celebrated pianist and singer Steve Ross in his new evening “Fall Collection” on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

3
GIRL TALK - A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present Comes to Chelsea Table + St Photo
GIRL TALK - A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present Comes to Chelsea Table + Stage in October

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present award-winning vocalist Marissa Mulder in her new show “Girl Talk – A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present” on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM. Learn more about the performance here!

4
Lama El Homaïssi to Present NOT HAREM MATERIAL at Joes Pub in October Photo
Lama El Homaïssi to Present NOT HAREM MATERIAL at Joe's Pub in October

Join Lama El Homaïssi for a captivating performance of Not Harem Material at Joe's Pub on October 14, as part of the Artistic Freedom Initiative's Beautiful Forms: Queer Art Unbound Festival. Don't miss this incredible show celebrating queer art and expression.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You