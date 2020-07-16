Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jason O's Variatine Show to Stream July 26

Article Pixel Jul. 16, 2020  

Jason O's Variatine Show, a variety show born out of pandemic, is a FREE show streaming on Facebook Live and Youtube. A mixture of "Steve Allens Music Room" and "Portlandia"; each show features music, sketch comedy, and special guests.

Past guests have included; Jill Kimmel (comedian), Naathan Phan ("Masters of Illusion" on the CW), Dixie Longate, Bird Call, and Indie Band The Minute Before.

Jason Ostrowski, an actor/musician with credits on Broadway (2006 Revival of "Company"), Touring ("25th Anniversary Production of Les Miserables", "Whistle Down the Wind") and Television ("Bull"), puts his talents behind the piano to work as host and entertainer.

The next show streams LIVE July 26th at 8pm EST. on his Facebook Live and on YouTube

Guests will include: Billy Gilman (2 time Grammy Nominee and Runner up on "The Voice") and Michael Paul ("The Tonight Show", "Americas Got Talent", "SNL")


