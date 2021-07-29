Jason Gotay Will Perform at TodayTix at Tavern Next Week

Jason Gotay (Bring It On The Musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) is the latest Broadway star to join the outdoor summer concert series TodayTix at Tavern. To date, the events, produced by TodayTix Presents and held at Tavern on the Green, have hosted over 1,000 cultured New Yorkers at in-person performances from Broadway actors including Alex Newell, Ariana DeBose, Shoshana Bean, Derek Klena, Ciara Renée, Lauren Patten, and Kathryn Gallagher.

Jason Gotay, who currently stars as teacher Rafa Caparros on Gossip Girl, will take the stage on August 2nd. Gotay previously appeared in Love Life with Anna Kendrick and played one of the Lost Boys on NBC's Peter Pan Live! His Broadway credits include Bring It On The Musical and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

Gotay's performance starts at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm to allow guests to enjoy al fresco dinner and drinks before the show. Tickets are on sale exclusively at TodayTix.com and the TodayTix app.

Executive Producer Tony Marion tapped Brian Tovar and Jason Sherwood of Livesight (the People's Choice Awards, the Oscars, The Museum of Ice Cream) to create a custom, site-specific stage that makes the most of the beautiful patio nestled at the edge of Central Park's Sheep Meadow for the ultimate New York night out.

"Jason is one of our industry's most premium talents, with a voice that blows the dust off your soul. He's the perfect addition to these iconic New York nights!" Marion shared.

TodayTix at Tavern is running on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the summer. Tickets are available in pods of 2 or 4, as well as a select number of singles. Each pod may only seat members of the same party.

TodayTix at Tavern is the flagship effort of TodayTix Presents, the division of TodayTix Group dedicated to creating and curating original content.