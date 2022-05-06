Jason Gotay Stars in REMEMBERING JOY At The Green Room 42

Broadway star Jason Gotay (GOSSIP GIRL, BRING IT ON, SPIDERMAN) will debut his new concert at The Green Room 42 on Thursday, May 19, at 9:30pm. Ben Rauhala is music directing.

Remembering Joy is a celebration of gratitude- of music, artistry, and shared experiences with those we love. Through bold reinterpretations of Musical Theater favorites and pop/soul tunes, Remembering Joy is a reminder to smile, laugh, and blast your favorite song when times are tough.

Jason Gotay is thrilled to be performing at Green Room 42 after last appearing in his sold-out solo show at New York City's Tavern on the Green. He was most recently seen as one of the stars of Gossip Girl on HBO Max, and has appeared on Broadway in Bring it On: The Musical and Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark. He has also starred in New York City Center's acclaimed revivals of Evita and Call Me Madam as well as the world premieres of Disney's Freaky Friday, The Prince of Egypt, and A Bronx Tale. Additional credits include NBC's Peter Pan Live, Joseph...Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center, and many more.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.