Janelle Lawrence Presents INTIMATES A Soul-Stirring Evening Of Music And Art Exhibition

jei / Janelle, has announced "intimates," a one-of-a-kind concert and art exhibition that captivates hearts and souls alike. This multi-sensory event will take place at WOW Cafe Theatre on August 26th starting at 7pm, offering an unforgettable experience that blends the power of soulful melodies with the visual allure of contemporary art.

"intimates" invites attendees on a deeply personal journey through timeless music and art, exploring the raw emotions and close experiences that shape the human spirit.

The concert will feature a selection of jei's original compositions and poetry by Ibtisam Tasnim Zaman and Lia Russell-Self. Audiences can expect a diverse range of musical styles, seamlessly blending elements of soul, folk, and contemporary pop, ensuring an enthralling experience for music lovers of diverse tastes.

Complementing the soulful melodies will be an art exhibition curated exclusively with the theme of intimate moments and expressions. Erin Reid and Ibtisam Tasnim Zaman will be presenting an array of thought-provoking pieces that mirror the themes explored within the concert's songs. The captivating fusion of music and art evoke reflections on love, vulnerability, and resilience.

To ensure an intimate setting and to adhere to safety guidelines, limited tickets will be available for this exclusive event. The audience will have the unique opportunity to engage with the artists, fostering an ambiance of intimacy and genuine connection.

"intimates" promises an evening of heartfelt performances, awe-inspiring artworks, and shared moments of unity.

Tickets for "intimates" are available for purchase starting Friday Aug 4th, 2023 at https://bit.ly/intimatesbyjei . Don't miss this opportunity to witness a convergence of music and art in a soul-stirring celebration of the human spirit.

jei / Janelle Lawrence is an interdisciplinary artist that investigates the depth of strength with stories that explore the complex layers of perspective. They have had their musicals presented at various Theaters such as The Kennedy Center (Beastgirl), Legoland New York, Joe's Pub (Group Therapy), Seattle Public Theater (The Suffrage Play), and National Black Theatre (workshops:Trenzas & WET). They have been residents of the 92nd St Y Musical Theatre Development Lab: Collective, Greenhouse Residency SPACE on Ryder Farm and Barn Arts Hamilton Project Resident. They are a Juilliard School Evening Division alumni, a 2020 & 2022 Recipient of NBT's Soul Series Lab - Playwriting Micro-Development Session, and a nominee for a Helen Hayes and Charles MacArthur Award for Best Musical Adaptation. They are an Adjunct Professor at Point Park University & Brooklyn College, and an Arts Chair at Harvest Collegiate High School. www.janellelawrence.com