Janelle Lawrence Presents INTIMATES A Soul-Stirring Evening Of Music And Art Exhibition

"intimates" invites attendees on a deeply personal journey through timeless music and art, exploring the raw emotions and close experiences that shape the human spirit.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Photo 1 Video: Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Photos: Lucie Arnaz Lookin' Lively In I GOT THE JOB! at 54 Below Photo 2 Lucie Arnaz Resplendent In Show Photos
Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 3 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 4 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS

Janelle Lawrence Presents INTIMATES A Soul-Stirring Evening Of Music And Art Exhibition

Janelle Lawrence Presents INTIMATES A Soul-Stirring Evening Of Music And Art Exhibition

jei / Janelle, has announced "intimates," a one-of-a-kind concert and art exhibition that captivates hearts and souls alike. This multi-sensory event will take place at WOW Cafe Theatre on August 26th starting at 7pm, offering an unforgettable experience that blends the power of soulful melodies with the visual allure of contemporary art.

"intimates" invites attendees on a deeply personal journey through timeless music and art, exploring the raw emotions and close experiences that shape the human spirit.

The concert will feature a selection of jei's original compositions and poetry by Ibtisam Tasnim Zaman and Lia Russell-Self. Audiences can expect a diverse range of musical styles, seamlessly blending elements of soul, folk, and contemporary pop, ensuring an enthralling experience for music lovers of diverse tastes.

Complementing the soulful melodies will be an art exhibition curated exclusively with the theme of intimate moments and expressions. Erin Reid and Ibtisam Tasnim Zaman will be presenting an array of thought-provoking pieces that mirror the themes explored within the concert's songs. The captivating fusion of music and art evoke reflections on love, vulnerability, and resilience.

To ensure an intimate setting and to adhere to safety guidelines, limited tickets will be available for this exclusive event. The audience will have the unique opportunity to engage with the artists, fostering an ambiance of intimacy and genuine connection.

"intimates" promises an evening of heartfelt performances, awe-inspiring artworks, and shared moments of unity.

Tickets for "intimates" are available for purchase starting Friday Aug 4th, 2023 at https://bit.ly/intimatesbyjei . Don't miss this opportunity to witness a convergence of music and art in a soul-stirring celebration of the human spirit.

jei / Janelle Lawrence is an interdisciplinary artist that investigates the depth of strength with stories that explore the complex layers of perspective. They have had their musicals presented at various Theaters such as The Kennedy Center (Beastgirl), Legoland New York, Joe's Pub (Group Therapy), Seattle Public Theater (The Suffrage Play), and National Black Theatre (workshops:Trenzas & WET). They have been residents of the 92nd St Y Musical Theatre Development Lab: Collective, Greenhouse Residency SPACE on Ryder Farm and Barn Arts Hamilton Project Resident. They are a Juilliard School Evening Division alumni, a 2020 & 2022 Recipient of NBT's Soul Series Lab - Playwriting Micro-Development Session, and a nominee for a Helen Hayes and Charles MacArthur Award for Best Musical Adaptation. They are an Adjunct Professor at Point Park University & Brooklyn College, and an Arts Chair at Harvest Collegiate High School. www.janellelawrence.com



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Birdland to Welcome Golden Globe Winner Amanda McBroom in SUCH GOOD FRIENDS Photo
Birdland to Welcome Golden Globe Winner Amanda McBroom in SUCH GOOD FRIENDS

Join Amanda McBroom, the Golden Globe winner, as she takes the stage at BIRDLAND in 'Such Good Friends,' a celebration of female songwriters. Don't miss this limited engagement!

2
Submissions Now Open For The Burman and Wallowitch Songwriitng Awards Photo
Submissions Now Open For The Burman and Wallowitch Songwriitng Awards

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) invites all songwriters to submit their original songs for consideration for one of MAC's two songwriting awards: the Dottie Burman Award and the John Wallowitch Award.

3
Co-Producers Talk TINA TURNER Concert At 54 Below Photo
Co-Producers Talk TINA TURNER Concert At 54 Below

Pier Lamia Porter and Malaikia Sims-Winfrey chat with Broadway World about upcoming shows, the work of a concert producer, and the importance of representation.

4
Broadway Veteran Lee Roy Reams Joins FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: VOL. 4 Photo
Broadway Veteran Lee Roy Reams Joins FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: VOL. 4

Get the latest news on Broadway legend Lee Roy Reams joining the cast of FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: VOL. 4. Find out all the details about this star-studded stage musical production and where you can catch it.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video Video: Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You