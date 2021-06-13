Jackie Theoharis Returns Live To Don't Tell Mama This Month With THE TRUTH ABOUT GREECE

Jackie Theoharis returns to Don't Tell Mama LIVE with a new one-woman cabaret, "The Truth About Greece", on Wednesday, June 23rd at 9:30pm and Friday, June 25th at 9:30pm. The show tells the true tale of a pandemic adventure.

In June 2020, Jackie escaped America and got to go to Greece for what ended up being the best summer of her life. Wait..really? How? Find out the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth - Î±Î»Î®Î¸ÎµÎ¹Î± - in an evening of songs, stories, and lessons learned from the greatest pieces of land on earth.

The show is music directed by Jason Wetzel, whose name in Greek means "healer". Jason Wetzel, however, is not Greek.

Originally from Boston, Jackie performed regionally all around New England before moving to NYC to pursue her MFA in Acting at The New School for Drama. She has appeared in various productions around the city, as well as on TV and in short films. She returns to DTM after performing her first cabaret, Quarter-Life Crisis. Some people say some really nice things about her.

"The Truth About Greece" runs approximately 60 minutes. Seating begins at 9pm with a 9:30pm showtime. Tickets are $15 with a 2-drink minimum, CASH ONLY.

Seating is limited. For reservations:

Wednesday, June 23rd - https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6175-jackie-theoharis-the-truth-about-greece-6-23-21

Friday, June 25th - https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6176-jackie-theoharis-the-truth-about-greece