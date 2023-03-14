Jackie Hoffman to Join SHITZPROBE at Caveat This Saturday

Jackie Hoffman (Hairspray, The Addams Family, On The Town) is joining the cast of Shitzprobe on Saturday, March 18th at 7:00pm at Caveat to Improvise a Full Musical based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that doesn't exist!

Past Shitzprobe guests include Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Aneesa Folds (Freestyle Love Supreme), Emma Pittman (Chicago), Katy Geraghty (Into The Woods), as well as other Broadway stars from Wicked, Aladdin, Come From Away, Chicago, Company, Waitress, Kinky Boots, and more.

This month, Jackie Hoffman will be joined onstage by the rest of the Shitzprobe cast: Ali Reed, Kiki Mikkelsen, Katy Berry, Adrian Frimpong, and Daniel Tepper. The Shitzprobe band is Adrien Pellerin on the keys, Al Vetere on drums, and for the first time, Steve Jabas on guitar.

Shitzprobe is a monthly show where a special Broadway Guest Star improvises a musical based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that has never been done before! The company is chock full of the best musical improvisers in New York City, who have been seen on Comedy Central, Adult Swim, Funny Or Die, and on Broadway in shows such as School Or Rock, Groundhog Day, The Prom, and Elf. All of the music and lyrics are completely improvised with a live band right before your eyes, so the show you see will never be seen again!

Playing at Caveat - 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002

Saturday, March 18th @ 7:00pm. Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230572®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fshitzprobe.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1