Jackie Hoffman, David Burtka, Mara Wilson & More to Star in 54/54/54 at 54 Below

5 Years. 4 Shows. 54/54/54 is back. Come witness the longest setlist in Feinstein's/54 Below history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between.



Featuring:

PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon); Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys); Jarrod Allan (Dead Talk Live); Robyn Adele Anderson (Postmodern Jukebox); Courtney Bassett (Titanique); Jack Boice (50 Shades! The Musical); Tiger Brown (Mystic Pizza); David Burtka (God of Carnage); Sofia Durante (Mannes School of Music); Brandon Ellis (Bandstand); Esther Fallick (StarKid); Meghan Fitton (American Idol); Kasie Gasparini (Folk); Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots); Lisa Graye (Friends! The Musical Parody); Audrey Hayes (Everything Everywhere All at Once); Melissa Rose Hirsch (The Bad Years) Emmy Nominee Jackie Hoffman (Feud); Timothy Huang (American Morning); Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice); Joriah Kwamé (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile); Angel Lin (Memorial); Colleen Litchfield (Leopoldstadt); Ian McConnell (Uncomfortable) Emmy Nominee Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates); Tony Nominee

John-Andrew Morrison (A Strange Loop); Helen Park (KPOP); Meghan Picerno (The Phantom of the Opera); Elyssa Renee Ramirez (The Marvelous Wonderettes); Billy Recce (Little Black Book); Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme) Julia Rhea (The Lineup); Pearl Rhein (The Great Comet); Daniel Sampson (New Orleans Opera); Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire); Laura Shoop (Flying Over Sunset) Grammy Nominee Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof); Viet Vo (Romeo and Bernadette); Douglas Widick (North Coast); Mara Wilson (Welcome to Night Vale); Nancy Zamit (Peter Pan Goes Wrong).



and many more to be announced soon!



Musical Direction/Produced by Ben Caplan.

Produced/Directed/Hosted by Philip Romano.



54/54/54 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, 5/4/2023. There is a $25-35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com/54. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.