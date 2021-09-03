Jackie Cox, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Bonnie Milligan & More to Star in RSO: MONDAY THE 13TH at Feinstein's/54 Below

Very Intense Productions will present RSO: MONDAY THE 13TH, an intimate evening of songs by multi-award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver at Feinstein's/54 Below. Show time will be 7:00pm on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Rounding out the cast is Kathryn Allison, Kae Bragg, Ethan Carlson, Lillian Andrea De León, Nicole DeLuca, Caitlin Doak, Alina Fontanilla, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Michael Lowney, Miranda Luze, Adam Magnacca, Milo Marami, Kim Onah, The acoustic stylings of Eleri Ward, Donté Wilder, and Daniel Yearwood

It'll be a scary good time.

Joshua Zecher-Ross music directs Allison Seidner on cello, Hiroko Taguchi on Violin, Yuka Tadano on basses, and Andrew Zinsmeister on guitars. Orchestrations are by Ryan Scott Oliver.

Audience members can expect to hear tunes from the prolific list of Oliver's work, from Mrs. Sharp; Darling; 35mm: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland; We Foxes; Rope; Otherbody, a brief musical allegory; Three Points of Contact, and world premieres from Oliver's latest work from Heart and Souls, Hugo, and Shirley Jackson's Demons.

RSO: MONDAY THE 13TH plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 13, 2021 at 7:00pm. Seats for the show are currently sold out, but seats may come available closer to the show date. A live stream is available for $15 plus fees. Tickets and information for both are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551